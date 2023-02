East girls' District 29-5A district championship game is set.

After finishing the north zone undefeated (8-0), the Lady Titans will travel to Corpus Christi Moody High School to play Corpus Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The Lady Titans faced off against Veterans Memorial on Dec. 6, but fell 54-44.

The Victoria West girls will travel to Corpus Christi Carroll High School to take on the Lady Tigers in a seeding game between the two fourth place teams on Monday at 5 p.m.