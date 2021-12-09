A crosstown rivalry game, regardless of sport, is always a chance for bragging rights.
The meeting between Victoria East and Victoria West is normally a time the Lady Titans and Warriors jockey for position in District 29-5A.
When the two teams meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the East gym, both sides will be looking for bounce back wins after rough starts to district play.
“It is a rival, but I think each season we’re looking at district and trying to be in a position where you want to try to make the playoffs,” said East coach Yulonda Wimbish-North. “It’s one game at a time. So we have to move forward and look forward to trying to get a victory on Friday.”
East (8-13, 1-1) has split its first two district games, defeating Corpus Christi Carroll 42-40 and losing to Flour Bluff 47-33.
East has lost the height advantage in the paint following Brandalyn Rice’s graduation, and Hannah Tyler, Ariana Ramsey and C’niaha Randle have worked to adjust to the point position.
It took a buzzer beating 3-pointer from Tyler to beat Carroll, otherwise East would be 0-2 in district after just three district loses last year.
“I think defensively we have to play a great defensive game and I think we’re going to have to keep people off of the boards,” Wimbish-North said. “Definitely do a better job of taking care of the basketball so you have the opportunities to score.”
East leads the series 16-10 all-time and has won four straight.
This year, West also finds itself in a hole with losses to Flour Bluff (46-27) and Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (47-28) to start district 0-2.
“I try not to put so much emphasis on the East-West game,” said West coach Sandra Jimenez. “I know it’s a big thing for our kids. Our success is not going to be based on this one game, but I know that our kids do look forward to playing them.”
West graduated Ashley Giesalhart, Haleigh Reyes and Aaliyah Castillo from last year’s area round playoff team.
Daidree Zarate, Marleigh Gomez and Shadow Gomez have stepped up as West’s top scorers, but the Warriors are still looking for a winning formula.
“I definitely think that we will continue to grow and get better and just play as a team,” said West coach Sandra Jimenez. “I think that if it doesn’t happen in the first part of district, that these kids will keep working at it and we’ll be ready next time around.”
NOTES: East won both games against West last year, 63-46 and 49-30.
Advocate sports reporter Sam Fowler contributed to this story.
