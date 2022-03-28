Victoria East and Victoria West struggled on the opening day of the District 29-5A tournament at The Club at Colony Creek.
Emma Koch shot an opening-round 84 to lead the way for the Lady Titans. East was in fifth as a team with a first-round total of 422.
The junior’s mark of 13-over-par put her nine strokes behind the leader, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s Anissa Farias, who opened the tournament with a 75.
The Lady Eagles lead the field after Day 1 with a team score of 317 thanks to three sub-10-over finishes.
Koch started on the back nine and made the turn at 5-over after a quadruple bogey on the par-4 12th. She shot 8-over on the front nine with a bogey or worse on seven holes.
Victoria West senior Laney Glass had the top finish for the Warriors with a Day 1 score of 97. She shot 49 on the front and 48 on the back to sit tied for 10th with Corpus Christi Ray’s Bella Serrao and Flour Bluff’s Allison Davis.
The Victoria West girls finished the first day in fourth with a team score of 419.
JR Gips and Connor Brown powered the Titans to fourth place after Day 1 with their opening-round 89s.
Brown shot 42 on the front nine before closing with 47 on the back nine. Gips shot 44 on the front and 45 on the back. East finished the day with a team score of 367, in third place,16 strokes behind Corpus Christi Ray in second place — the final automatic qualifying spot for the regional tournament.
Gips and Brown sit tied for 11th with Corpus Christi Ray’s Vince Tran and Diego Morales, and Veterans Memorial’s Fischer Brown.
The West boys finished the first day sixth with a team score of 406.
Jackson Crocker was the low-man for the Warriors, shooting a 20-over 91 to start the tournament.
Wade Patek rallied to finish at 92 after shooting 16-over through the front nine.
Gregory-Portland led the boys after the first day with a team score of 391. Hayden Hardwick shot 3-over for the Wildcats and leads teammate Joshua Ferdon by four strokes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.