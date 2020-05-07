Victoria East and Victoria West golfers and coaches earned top honors on the District 30-5A golf teams released Thursday.
West junior Jared Lofland was named co-Most Valuable Player of the boys’ team with Corpus Christi Veteran Memorial’s Nicolas Trujillo. East freshman Emma Koch was named co-MVP of the girls’ team with Veteran Memorial’s Kaylee Canales.
East girls’ coach Mike Smith and West boys’ coach John Schaller were named co-coaches of the year with Veteran Memorial’s Taylour Reeder and Glenn Holmans.
Lofland won two tournaments this past season at the Seguin Invitational and the district preview in March.
He shot a career-low of 74-76 at the district preview with a total score of 150.
Koch is the first freshman to win the MVP award at East. Ali Cowan won the award as a freshman at Memorial in 2009.
Koch’s lowest score was a 75 at the fall preview at the Club at Colony Creek. She finished fifth overall at the Lauren Johnson Memorial Tournament and was a runner-up at the district preview in March. She also turned in an 84 at the regional preview in McAllen.
The awards didn’t stop there for East, West and Calhoun golfers.
Athletes from all three schools earned first, second and honorable mention honors.
Earning first-team honors for the East girls were Shelby Austin, Amber Short and Adriana Jaramillo.
Leila Sutherland, Emily Bauknight, Mailie Sciba and Laney Glass earned first-team honors from West.
Earning second-team honors were Allison Casal from East, Katie Udd from West and Emma Mayfield from Calhoun.
Honorable mention selections from the East girls were Corinn Wallner, Alexis Myers and Madison Christiansen. Emily Thigpen, Samantha Vigil, Caleigh Debord, Tavi Schaller and Elaina Sciba earned honorable mention for the West girls.
Audrey Winemiller earned honorable mention from Calhoun.
For the boys, East’s Cody McIntosh and Clayton Maraggia earned first-team honors.
Wyatt Kleckar, Jordan Hanes and Jude Stehling were named to the first-team from West.
West’s Caleb Meisner and Caleb Reinecke were named to the second-team.
Honorable mention picks were Delano Castillo and Colton Mundy from East and Anthony Garza from West.
Girls Academic All-District
Shelby Austin, East; Adriana Jaramillo, East; Emma Koch, East; Amber Short, East Laney Atkinson, East; Corinn Wallner, East; Amber Buentello, East; Alyssa Alvarado, East; Dallas Smith, East; Madison Christiansen, East; Kenzy Sneath, East; Alexis Myers, East; Mallory Ozuna, East; Emily Baukinght, West; Maile Sciba, West; Leila Sutherland, West; Laney Glass, West; Emily Thigpen, West; Samantha Vigil, West; Caleigh Debord, West; Tavi Schaller, West; Elaina Sciba, West. Tia Williams, Calhoun; Audry Winemiller, Calhoun; Ejmma Mayfield, Calhoun.
Boys Academic All-District
Caleb Meisner, West; Jared Lofland, West; Wyatt Klekar, West; Caleb Reinecke, West; Jude Stehling West; Anthony Garza, West; Wade Patek, West; Colton Mundy, East Clayton Maraggia, East; Aaron Holochwost, East Cody McIntosh, East; Braden Hopkins, East.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.