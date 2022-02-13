AUSTIN — A trio of wrestlers from Victoria East and West will compete for a state championship next week.
East’s Larissa Vasquez and West’s Joann Martinez and Ariana Jacques each qualified for the state meet by finishing in the top 4 at the Class 5A regional meet.. The three will compete at the Berry Center in Cypress Feb. 18-19.
Vasquez finished third in the 95-pound weight class after beating Austin Navarro’s Ezabella Solano by pinfall.
Martinez, also a 95-pounder, took home second place after falling to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorials’ Abigail Mendoza in the championship round.
In the 102 class, Jacques also brought home silver after dropping the championship match to Buda Johnson’s Alyssa Escareno.
In the boys 160 class, West’s Damien Guevara will serve as an alternate after finishing fifth. He dropped the fourth place match to Mission Veterans Memorial’s Leeroy Villanueva by pinfall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.