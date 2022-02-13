East, West vs. Vets, Beeville wrestling meet
Buy Now

Coach Kerry “Izzy” Iannazzo presides over his final home wrestling meet of his career at Victoria East High School in 2022. Victoria East and West hosted Beeville and Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.

 Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com

AUSTIN — A trio of wrestlers from Victoria East and West will compete for a state championship next week.

East’s Larissa Vasquez and West’s Joann Martinez and Ariana Jacques each qualified for the state meet by finishing in the top 4 at the Class 5A regional meet.. The three will compete at the Berry Center in Cypress Feb. 18-19.

Vasquez finished third in the 95-pound weight class after beating Austin Navarro’s Ezabella Solano by pinfall.

Martinez, also a 95-pounder, took home second place after falling to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorials’ Abigail Mendoza in the championship round.

In the 102 class, Jacques also brought home silver after dropping the championship match to Buda Johnson’s Alyssa Escareno.

In the boys 160 class, West’s Damien Guevara will serve as an alternate after finishing fifth. He dropped the fourth place match to Mission Veterans Memorial’s Leeroy Villanueva by pinfall.

Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.

