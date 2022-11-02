Victoria West vs. East Football
Buy Now

Victoria West’s D'andre Fillmore collides with East’s Jadon Williams during a District 15-5A, Division I game at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 1.

 Advocate File Photo

The annual Battle for the Boot game between Victoria East and Victoria West has been moved up.

Kickoff between the Titans and Warriors has been moved to 5:30 p.m. on Friday instead of the originally scheduled 7:30 p.m. start due to potential inclement weather.

Both teams enter Friday with an overall record of 4-5 and a district mark of 4-2. The winner will be the third-seed in District 14-5A, Division I for the playoffs.

The crosstown rivalry is not the only game in the area affected by weather, here’s a list of games with updated start times for Week 11:

  • La Grange at Cuero, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
  • Giddings at Gonzales, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
  • Hallettsville at Yoakum, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
  • Ganado at Refugio, Thursday 7 p.m.
  • Austin Hyde Park at St. Joseph, Friday, 6 p.m., Cowboy Memorial Stadium
  • Brazosport at El Campo, Friday, 6 p.m.
  • Kenedy at Shiner, Friday, 6 p.m.

Recommended For You


Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.

Tags