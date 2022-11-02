The annual Battle for the Boot game between Victoria East and Victoria West has been moved up.

Kickoff between the Titans and Warriors has been moved to 5:30 p.m. on Friday instead of the originally scheduled 7:30 p.m. start due to potential inclement weather.

Both teams enter Friday with an overall record of 4-5 and a district mark of 4-2. The winner will be the third-seed in District 14-5A, Division I for the playoffs.

The crosstown rivalry is not the only game in the area affected by weather, here’s a list of games with updated start times for Week 11:

La Grange at Cuero, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Giddings at Gonzales, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Hallettsville at Yoakum, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Ganado at Refugio, Thursday 7 p.m.

Austin Hyde Park at St. Joseph, Friday, 6 p.m., Cowboy Memorial Stadium

Brazosport at El Campo, Friday, 6 p.m.

Kenedy at Shiner, Friday, 6 p.m.