The Lady Titans left the diamond with a sour taste in their mouths.
East had just lost to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial and were entering the UIL mandated suspension due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
They expected to be gone for two weeks. It turned into nine months as the COVID-19 outbreak grew into a pandemic that changed everyone’s way of life, including sports.
The Lady Titans had the unfortunate fate of seeing their seniors graduate without even getting halfway through their final season.
Their shortcomings have lit a fire as the 2021 team prepares for its season opener.
“It’s kind of a general reminder that any game can be your last so we’re gonna try and make the most of it,” said East head coach Melissa Buck. “We’re excited to get going. It feels like it’s been forever now.”
This will be the first time in Buck’s ten years coaching East that the Lady Titans have no returning pitchers.
Ace Cameron Steen is now playing at UHV, meaning the new faces on the team will have to step up.
On the defensive side, four-year seniors short stop/third baseman A’Nasia Wallace and second baseman Savannah Chavez and junior catcher Tal Evans are being looked on to help the newcomers get acclimated.
“I think this year is a lot more about communication than ever because we have such a young group,” Chavez said. “For the most part, it’s us trying to keep the momentum and trying to stay talking at all times and just making sure we’re on top of things.”
The goal for everyone on the squad is to make the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
The Lady Titans came close in 2018 and 2019 but missed the postseason by one game both times. In 2020 the team went 11-13 before the season’s cancelation.
Chavez and Wallace both hope to end their senior years on a positive note.
“I want to go out with a bang,” Wallace said. “I want the best season I can. I know every year my batting average has been pretty good but this year I want to exceed that and finish strong.”
For now, the Lady Titans are excited to be practicing together for the first time in over nine months and learning who is going to contribute when the season begins.
“For these girls who’ve never played a playoff game, the goal is to get there,” Buck said. “Whether it’s first place or fourth place, we don’t care, you get there and anybody can win. That’s the standard we’re going to set for ourselves.
Written by Peter L. Scamardo II
First-year head coach hopes to bring Warriors success
Jody Thompson has tried to bring a new approach since taking over as head coach at Victoria West last summer.
“Everything we’ve done since I have gotten here is to put the team first and build ourselves up,” Thompson said. “If you want to get the most out of teenagers, they have to want to be there instead of feeling like it’s an obligation. The returners, when I got here, told me the biggest thing they wanted this year was to enjoy things, especially after having things cut short last year.”
The Warriors had won three district games in a row last year when the season was called off because of COVID-19.
Thompson brings back an experienced squad with six returning, but only has two seniors.
Key returners include Katarina Zarate, Christine Wenske, Sydney Harvey, Josie Balderaz, Alexis James and Maliea Huerta.
“All of them work really hard and come everyday ready to get better,” Thompson said. “They’re very goal oriented and they’ve put the time, work and effort that they need to to perform at their best.”
East and West will compete in District 29-5A and while it consists mainly of teams from last year’s district, Flour Bluff and Gregory-Portland are new challenges.
“They added two really tough competitors to the mix,” Thompson said. “Carroll is also going to be tough and Veterans Memorial is always near the top too, we are just in a really tough district. I know we can compete and come out on top, but it’s up to the girls and what they put into it. And so far we have been willing to put in that work.”
The Warriors made it to the playoffs in 2019 before losing to Flour Bluff, Thompson is confident this team has what it takes to get back.
“I expect us to be one of the top competitors in our district,” Thompson said. “I think this team is good enough to go a couple rounds deep in the playoffs. The best part about this group is that we never have to worry about academics, so we can focus on the game and that is a high priority for us as well.”
Written by Tyler Tyre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.