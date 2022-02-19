One word resonated through the Victoria East dugout after the 2021 season — disappointment.
After making the playoffs their first eight years as a program and advancing to the state final in 2014, the Titans missed out by one game in 2019, had the 2020 season canceled, and last year, finished dead last in District 29-5A.
However, with most of what was a young roster returning, last season's losses have lit a fire in the 2022 squad.
"I thought that our record didn't indicate how close we were in a lot of ballgames," said East coach Wes Kolle. "But then there were some ballgames when we just didn't play at the level we needed to. So, definitely a learning year and excited and fired up to see these guys take the field because I've seen what they've done in the summer and in the offseason to get themselves ready to get to this point and to go play and put last year to rest."
East graduated outfielder Marquis Kuykendall, designated hitter De'everett Ross and catcher Cory Cann.
The Titans will miss Cann's defensive leadership, but have experience returning in almost every other position.
Infielders Kaden Kolle and Caden Mozisek and outfielders Brady Parker and Ceyth Grevey return for their senior seasons.
All four started 24 games or more last season, with Kolle hitting .318 for a team-leading 27 hits and 21 RBIs.
"We've really stuck together as a team, this offseason really worked hard," Kaden Kolle said. "Really came back to our core values that we have here on the field, servanthood, humility, thankfulness, unity, passion, those things that make a good baseball player, that's what we really had to focus on. And that's what's gonna drive us into this season."
East also expects improved play from sophomore infielders Hunter Baros and Mason Sockwell and pitchers Xavier Ortega and Joey Lee, who all saw a heavy load of playing time as freshmen.
East lost nine games by two runs or less last season as the Titans struck out 178 times and had a team ERA of 5.11.
The Titans know they need to cut down on both to compete in one of the toughest districts in the entire stats.
"We have to have that hunger, that desire, that killer instinct to go finish ballgames," Wes Kolle said. "The back of the dugout says 'Dominate the Day,' and that's something that we have to do every day if we want to be successful and make it back to the postseason."
East opens its regular season and district schedule against Corpus Christi Carroll at 7 p.m. Monday at Riverside Stadium.
Molinaro hoping to bring life to West
Victoria West first-year baseball coach Austin Molinaro knows his team's potential.
Molinaro, who coached at Bay City last season, took over the West program after Manuel Alvarado retired following the conclusion of the 2021 season.
While at Bay City, Molinaro’s team played against West in scrimmages or games, and he got a glimpse of his future team.
“I knew they had the kids,” Molinaro said. “With the group we’ve had in the offseason and the way they’ve worked, and the excitement around them, maybe it’s a breath of fresh air, a different set of standards.”
West finished last season 12-17 overall and 4-11 in District 29-5A, missing the playoffs for the third straight season (the 2020 season was canceled).
West had a difficult time competing in a district where its four playoff teams — Gregory-Portland, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, Corpus Christi Ray and Corpus Christi Carroll — reached the third round or better.
Veterans Memorial opens the season as the No. 7-ranked team in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association poll.
In order to compete for a playoff spot, Molinaro wants West to be the most detail-oriented team. He has stressed paying attention to detail in practices and scrimmages.
“(Coach Molinaro) believes in us, so we’re gonna believe in him,” said senior pitcher Dawson Orsak. “We’re gonna trust everything he says, do it all. Wherever he can take us is where we’re going.”
Orsak and Blane Zeplin, a Blinn College signee, are two arms Molinaro figures to lead the front of West’s rotation.
“I know we have some tough pitchers in our district, but we’ve got two dudes that can hang with anybody,” Molinaro said. “They’re the main leaders of the senior group and the varsity group. They’ve been working their tails off.”
West opens the season and district play in Corpus Christi against Flour Bluff at 7 p.m. Monday.
