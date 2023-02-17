The standard that Wes Kolle sets at Victoria East has always been high.
However, after missing the playoffs the last four seasons, Kolle is hoping that the team he fields this year can meet the standard once again and make the postseason.
The Titans' roster will feature 10 returnees from last season's team that finished with an overall record of 16-15, and was sixth in District 29-5A (7-9).
Among those returning are four juniors, who will start for the third straight season.
“Their freshman year, we won five games all year,” Kolle said. “They’ve experienced that, us being on the bottom, and they’ve also experienced us last year having a better year. They’re wanting to keep going further and raise the bar and get back to the playoffs.”
The junior class includes first baseman and pitcher Joseph Lee, who had a 3.05 ERA last season, and shortstop Hunter Baros, who finished with a team-high 23 runs.
“I feel very confident in this team,” Lee said. “We’ve got three junior captains and a freshman (Kason Kolle) who is willing to step up and act like he’s been here forever on this team.”
Kason Kolle, the son of Wes Kolle, will be the Titans' catcher. He committed to TCU in the summer.
“He’s grown up in the dugout." Wes Kolle said. “He just eats, sleeps and breathes baseball, and he meshes really well with these guys, and they’ve all welcomed him.”
The Titans open the season Thursday with a 4:30 p.m. game against Giddings at the Navarro Tournament.
West hopes to bounce back
The way the season unfolded for Victoria West in 2022 was undoubtedly discouraging.
After starting their season 7-3, the Warriors struggled in District 29-5A, finishing in last place (2-14) and ending the year with a 9-18 record.
Despite losing 12 seniors, second-year West head coach Austin Molinaro is encouraged by the team's potential.
“It’s a young group, but this group is super competitive,” Molinaro said. “They’ve been working really hard throughout the summer and there’s a lot of healthy competition going on.”
The Warriors are ready to put the past behind them.
“Yeah, we had struggles last year, but I don’t think we’re going to do bad this year,” said junior shortstop Jason Bernal. “We’re not a bad team, it’s just little things that we do have to fix.”
West knows it must have the ability to finish games.
“(We have to) stay in the game,” said senior middle infielder Justis Trenck. “That was our big problem last year. We'd start off really hot, and then we’d fall.”
A plus for the Warriors could be their pitching depth.
“We have tons of pitching this year. That’s one of the areas where we have a ton of depth in," Molinaro said. "We’re looking for Austin Arrieta to really set the tone for us. He’ll probably be our Day 1 guy.”
The Warriors open their season at 6 p.m. Monday against Tuloso-Midway at Riverside Stadium.