Alysia Hill has been preparing for the worst but hoping for the best.
The Victoria West volleyball coach wasn’t sure if the team would have a chance to defend it’s district championship in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hill and the Warriors have done their best to prepare for the season, and West will finally get its chance to play when they begin the season Tuesday against Corpus Christi Carroll on the road.
“Carroll is a really good team, and we’ve done what we can to get ready. But there’s really no way to prepare your athletes for this,” Hill said. “You just have to go out everyday and work your hardest. That’s what they’ve done.”
Victoria East is young and even though they’re not the biggest in size, first-year coach Shaun Miller isn’t complaining.
Miller has liked what he’s seen from his players since being named head coach of the Lady Titans in May.
“The biggest thing is that the kids are working extremely hard,” Miller said. “Our biggest asset is that we are pretty athletic and quick to the ball. That can help us as we progress. I think that’s going to be our forte due to lack of size. We will have to play fast and put pressure on people.”
East and West will continue playing against the Corpus Christi area schools in the newly aligned District 29-5A.
The Lady Titans will jump right into it by opening district and the season against Corpus Christi Ray at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the East gym.
East and West will compete against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, Carroll, King, Moody, Ray and now Gregory-Portland and Flour Bluff.
“I think the success of the team is going to be based on growth,” Miller said. “I tell them everyday and when we scrimmage, ‘Every time you step on the line, you have to get better.’ That’s how we will need to do things.”
The Warriors return eight varsity players, including seven seniors, with another senior rejoining the program in Kaitlyn Girndt.
Seniors Erin Reynolds, Madyson Dybala, Rachel Goodwine, Leah Gonzales, Aliana Rojas, Sawyer Broughton and Canella Cohen all return from last year’s district championship team.
“They’ve showed tremendous leadership,” Hill said. “Even with everything that’s happened this year, they’ve come to practice and conditioning to put in the work everyday. These seniors want to pass on the legacy of Warrior volleyball to the younger players. They’ve really stepped up.”
West made it to the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs last season, but Hill knows it will be tough for the Warriors to have the same success in a new district.
“This is going to be a tough district,” Hill said. “Flour Bluff and Gregory-Portland are well coached and have good players. You have teams like Carroll and Veterans Memorial, which are always good. It’s going to be a fun competition, and that’s what you want.”
East will begin the season in rebuild mode with only two starters returning from last season.
Trinity Morris and Hayden Ramirez will be the lone returners for the Lady Titans.
East won’t have any seniors on the roster either, but Miller believes this group has what it takes to make a run at the postseason.
The Lady Titans are hoping to make it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
“The good thing is that both of those kids were extremity hard,” Miller said of Morris and Ramirez. “Their leadership is very important, and the kids follow their leads. Those two only have an off/on switch. There’s no volume switch. Their style of play has been contagious so far. We just have to continue to build on that.”
NOTE: Each fan will only be able to purchase tickets for the game their athlete is participating in. Fans are requested to arrive and attend only the game their child is playing in to allow social distancing guidelines and to maintain gym capacities. For more information, call the VISD Athletic Office at 361-578-0289. For updates, follow the VISD athletics page on Facebook (VISDAthletics) and Twitter (AthleticsVISD).
