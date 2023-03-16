EDINBURG - East and West powerlifters recently qualified for the Texas High School Powerlifting Association state meet.
At the THSPA regional meet on March 11 in Edinburg, seven East powerlifters qualified for state, as well as five from West.
East's Ryan Cain placed second in the 242-pound weight class. He broke the regional squat record with a 755-pound squat.
East's Jose Lugo also took home silver at the meet in the 308-pound weight class.
The Titans placed fourth out of 38 schools.
West placed seventh as a team, with its best finisher being senior Seth Neibrandt, who placed second in the 220-pound weight class with a total lift of 1,805 pounds.
The THSPA state meet will be held at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene March 24-25.
Regional Finishes
Victoria East
Victor Roberson - 114-pound weight class
-9th Place
-State Qualifier
Mason Gwosdz - 148-pound weight class
-7th Place
-State Qualifier
Randal Delgado - 165-pound weight class
-5th Place
-State Qualifier
Daniel Martinez - 181-pound weight class
-5th Place
-State Qualifier
Ryan Cain - 242-pound weight class
-2nd Place
-Regional Squat Record (755 pounds)
-State Qualifier
Jose Lugo - 308-pound weight class
-2nd Place
-State Qualifier
Cooper Kliem - 308-pound weight class
-7th Place
-State Qualifier
Victoria West
Brodie Flores - 114-pound weight class
-placed 8th
-State Qualifier
-Total lifted 850
Noah Neibrandt - 181-pound weight class
-placed 4th
-State Qualifier
-total lifted 1,465
Jaxx Rangnow - 181-pound weight class
-placed 11th
-State Qualifier
-Total lifted 1,360
Seth Neibrandt - 220-pound weight class
-placed 2nd
-State Qualifier
-Total lifted 1,805
Braden Merritt - 275-pound weight class
placed 4th
State Qualifier
Total lifted 1,565