Victoria East coach Yulonda Wimbish-North thinks the Lady Titans have a chance to make a long playoff run.
If East (25-8) plays up to its potential, she sees no limits.
“Our goal is to go to state and win state,” Wimbish-North said. “That’s what the goal should be in my opinion. I just think that if we’re playing the way that we are supposed to that the possibility of doing that is definitely there.”
The first step toward that goal will be at 8 p.m. Tuesday when the Lady Titans takes on Tuloso-Midway (25-7) in the Class 5A bi-district game at the Eagle Dome in Woodsboro.
“I think this group is ready to get out there,” Wimbish-North said. “They’re feeling great and ready to get out there. They all know what we have to execute.”
The Lady Titans finished third in District 30-5A with a 13-3 record.
But despite being the lower seed, East is confident going into the game.
“It’s huge to be able to play in the district that we do,” Wimbish-North said. “We have played so many tough games, not just in district, but in our pre-district schedule as well. We try to play strong teams then as well."
“When things are close and tough, these players know what to do and how to fight back. It’s great to be able to face that level of competition because when you don’t there are some things that can slip through the cracks.”
Wimbish-North points to defense as the key for the Lady Titans to have success.
“We just have to do what we do,” she said. “Defensively we have to be aggressive and finishing possessions with a box out. If we control the boards things will be a lot easier and it will allow us to get out on the fast break and offensively we have to focus on playing inside out.”
West overcomes inexperience
Victoria West coach Sandra Jimenez wasn’t sure what to expect from her team this season.
With inexperienced players, she knew making the playoffs would be a challenge.
“The goal to make the playoffs is a yearly thing,” Jimenez said. “But with this group we just weren’t sure whether they were going to be ready for the competition they would face in district. There are so many teams in this district that are capable of having a great game at any time.”
The Warriors (18-16) were able to reach their goal, finishing fourth in district with a 9-7 record.
The Warriors will face Flour Bluff (23-9) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Eagle Dome in Woodsboro.
“The team is confident,” Jimenez said. “But at the same time they are nervous and handling those nerves at the beginning of the game is going to be huge.”
West beat Flour Bluff in the playoffs last year during its run to the regional final, and Jimenez expects a charged atmosphere.
“We prevented Flour Bluff from making the regional tournament last year,” she said. “I told the team that they are going to have that little bit of revenge factor in their game. We’re just going to have to go and play to the level of competition and when they up their level we are going to have to pick ours up as well.”
Jimenez has seen her team make great strides during the season.
“We have to come out and play a complete game for four quarters,” she said. “Our offensive game has to be there and when they stop someone another kid has to step up.
“On defense, I think we have improved there the most and we just have to continue to stop the drive and take care of the ball as we are rebounding. But I think back to 30 games ago and we are such an improved team and the kids’ attitudes and passion for the game has improved their play.”
