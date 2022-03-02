EDINBURG — Seven powerlifters from Victoria East and West advanced to the Division I state meet after qualifying at the Region V meet in the Bert Ogden Arena on Wednesday.
West qualified four lifters while East qualified three
East’s Alyssa Sauceda had the best finish of all lifters, winning the 198-pound weight class. She was the lone regional champion from Victoria.
Sauceda lifted 1,250 pounds to win her class by 180 pounds over PSJA North’s Maria Casillas.
In 97, West qualified Jazmeen Reyna and Karla Linares.
Reyna lifted 695 and finished second to automatically qualify. Linares lifted 620 pounds to meet the qualifying mark for state.
West’s Ashlyn Norton qualified by lifting 625 pounds, the qualifying weight for the 105 class.
West’s Zariah Dean did the same in 123, lifting 741 to advance.
Christen Hernandez of East qualified in 181 after finishing third and lifting 980.
West’s Alyse Gonzalez finished second and qualified automatically in 220 after lifting 975.
The girls state meet runs March 16-19 at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi.
