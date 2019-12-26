Victoria East and Victoria West will play this weekend for the Mike Smith Victoria Classic Crown.
The tournament will be played Friday and Saturday this year at the Victoria East gym.
The tournament was named in honor of former Victoria High coach Mike Smith.
The Titans will begin the tournament at 11 a.m. against Austin High and West will play Kerville Tivy in the following game.
West will finish Friday’s action against Sealy at 5:30 p.m.
On Day 2, the Warriors will play Austin High at 12:30 p.m. before the Titans play Kerrville Tivy at 2:30 p.m.
