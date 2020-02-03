Months of anticipation were finally put to rest for Victoria East and Victoria West on Monday morning.
The two schools learned they were returning south and will remain in District 15-5A, Division I with the Corpus Christi area schools.
The announcement came during UIL reclassification at the Region III Education service center.
The Titans and Warriors will rejoin Corpus Christi Carroll, Flour Bluff, Veterans Memorial, King, Moody, Ray and add Gregory-Portland, which opted up from Class 5A, Division II.
West and Flour Bluff turned in numbers that would've placed them in Division II, but opted up to remain in Division I.
The only team leaving the district is Corpus Christi Miller, which dropped to Class 4A, Division I and will play in a district with Calhoun.
"I'm very pleased as everyone is," said VISD Athletic Director Bobby Jack Wright. "I think it all worked out well for us and we're very happy about it."
Wright, who became the district's athletic director last season, said the two schools will begin scheduling district play right away.
East will open the season at Columbia on the road, and will play Alice in its home opener.
The Warriors open the season at home against Lockhart and will wrap up the preseason against Beeville, with the home team to be determined.
"With Miller going to 4A and Gregory-Portland opting up, it basically stays the same," Wright said. "From a standpoint of scheduling and those types of things, it makes it fairly easy. You just have one additional team coming in with Gregory-Portland."
The Warriors finished second in district last season and advanced to the second round of the playoffs.
West finished 7-5 overall and a posted a 6-2 record in district.
"We're basically in the same district and we'll continue to renew some rivalries," said West coach Courtney Boyce. "It's tough competition. All four teams that made the playoffs had success and made some deep runs. It gave our kids a different perspective on things and it's exciting to get back out there."
The Titans missed the playoffs, but still posted a winning record (5-3) in district play.
East coach Roland Gonzalez expects another competitive season.
"We didn't win the games we needed to get in, but I'm still proud of our kids," Gonzalez said. "Having an idea of who we're going u against is going to be a positive for us. It's a familiar district and it's going to be good for us to continue to be in Corpus Christi."
This is the fourth time since East and West opened that they have been in the same district as the Corpus Christi area schools.
The Titans and Warriors played in a district with the Corpus Christi area schools from 2010-2015 and the last two seasons.
"We're happy we get to continue playing where we have been the last two years," Gonzalez said.
For basketball and volleyball, East and West will continue playing against the Corpus Christi area schools in the newly aligned District 29-5A.
The Titans and Warriors will compete against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, King, Moody, Ray and now Gregory-Portland and Flour Bluff.
Calhoun will no longer play against East and West after dropping to Class 4A.
The Sandcrabs will compete in District 26-4A with Beeville, Miller, West Oso, Ingleside, Rockport-Fulton and Sinton.
