A crosstown rivalry game is always about bragging rights.
Even though it is just one game in a full season, the players are excited to get the win against athletes they have grown up competing against.
Yet when the East and West basketball teams square off Tuesday night in District 29-5A play, they will be grateful to be getting to play at all.
Earlier in the year the coaches looked on as the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the 2019-20 high school basketball playoffs.
Both East and West’s seasons had wrapped up prior to that point, but the coaches and players did everything they could to make sure they earn the right to play.
“I think the kids would’ve been disappointed had the season not been able to happen,” said West girls basketball coach Sandra Jimenez. “I think that it helps the coaches in stressing to the kids that we have to do the right thing, wear our masks, socially distance, think about big crowds. We constantly talk to them about it, that way our season can be intact.”
For both teams, the biggest struggle going into the crosstown matchup has been the lack of games they have been able to play.
At one point the East girls were unable to play three games in succession and were not able to find any replacements. Meanwhile West has played seven games coming into Tuesday’s matchup.
“We’re used to having played a lot more games prior to getting into district play,” said East girls head coach Yulonda Wimbish-North. “So, now there’s still a lot of things that you’re having to figure out, to try to iron out in order to have your team prepared to play.”
The boys teams face a hurdle of their own in that this is the first time the crosstown rivalry opens up district play.
This will also be the first time since 2015 that both boys teams will be playing without a complete roster. Both football teams have qualified for the Class 5A, Division I playoffs, meaning football players won’t be available for Tuesday’s game.
Regardless, both West head coach Pat Erskine and East first-year head coach Michael Ellis are focusing on the players they have right now.
For Erskine, he has seniors Kevin Rankin and Omar Posada and junior Jaden Smith return. All three were starters last year and helped turn a 1-15 team into a playoff squad.
Conversely, Ellis has a team of mostly sophomores at East and he’s working to build up his young team as they get more playing time.
“Without those football players and without those guys who have played varsity basketball before, they’re getting valuable experience,” Ellis said. “Sometimes they’re learning hard lessons like losing, but I think that’s going to make us better in the long run.”
Ellis inherits the only team of the four that did not reach the playoffs in the 2019-20 season.
Both West teams made the playoffs but lost in the first round. The East girls advanced to the regional quarterfinals before the Lady Titans fell 52-48 to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorials.
All three teams have sights on building off their past success and Tuesday’s games play a part in that.
“It is good to say that you won the in-town game, I think it’s exciting for the kids,” Wimbish-North said. “However, after that game, regardless of the outcome, you have to move forward and get ready for the next game. It’s a game that we want to win but we try to keep it even keel.”
Last season the Lady Titans took both games against the Lady Warriors to extend its lead in the all-time series to 14-10.
The Warriors meanwhile took both games against the Titans to tie the all-time series at 11-11.
This year, the respective teams will not have the large crowds that the East-West games normally gather.
“You won’t have that immediate excitement going out, you won’t have a large crowd to get prepared for as you warm up,” Erskine said. “That’s one of the challenges too is getting the kids ready for how quiet the game is going to be.”
The players understand that this is the new normal and will do whatever it takes to finish the season.
“We don’t want to hear the word canceled very often,” Erskine said. “We’re dealing with COVID right now, but it’s hard to tell a kid the season’s cancelled because they get high expectations from practice and preparing themselves.”
Victoria West girls will play at Victoria East, while the Victoria East boys will play at Victoria West. Both games are scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m.
