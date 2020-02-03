Football Realignment
Buy Now

Victoria West head football coach Courtney Boyce looks through the UIL realignment packet on Monday morning at the Region III Education Service Center.

 Emree Weaver | eweaver@vicad.com

Victoria East and Victoria West are returning to Corpus Christi in District 15-5A, Division I. 

The announcement came during UIL reclassification on Monday at the Region III Education service center. 

The Titans and Warriors will rejoin Corpus Christi Carroll, Flour Bluff, Veterans Memorial, King, Moody, Ray and Gregory-Portland. 

The only team leaving is Miller, which dropped to 4A, Division I. 

Calhoun dropped to Class 4A, Division I with Alice, Beeville, Calallen, Tuloso-Midway and C.C. Miller.

Area teams learn district assignments 

Following are the new districts involving area schools.

District 13-2A, Division I: Flatonia, Ganado, Schulenburg, Shiner, Weimar.

District 15-2A, Division I: Bloomington, Freer, Kenedy, Refugio, Three Rivers.

District 12-4A, Division I: Bay City, El Campo, Brazosport, Needville, Stafford, Columbia.

District 12-3A, Division I: Boling, Columbus, Hallettsville, Hempstead, Hitchcock, Yoakum.

District 15-2A, Division I: Aransas Pass, Edna, Goliad, Mathis, Orange Grove, Palacios, Industrial.

District 14-3A, Division II: Rice Consolidated, Danbury, East Bernard, Tidehaven, Van Vleck, Brazos.

District 15-2A, Division II: Dilley, George West, Karnes City, Natalia, Nixon-Smiley, Poth, Stockdale.

District 16-2A, Division II: Agua Dulce, Falls City, Louise, Pettus, Woodsboro, Yorktown, Runge.

District 12-4A, Division II: Bellville, La Marque, Royal, Sealy, Sweeny, Wharton.

District 13-4A, Division II: Cuero, Giddings, Gonzales, La Grange, Navasota, Smithville.

Rey Castillo is the assistant sports editor for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached at rcastillo@vicad.com, 361-574-1240 or on Twitter @reycastillo361.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. He has worked at the Advocate since 1982. He has a bachelor's degree from SMU and a master's degree from UCLA.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.