The Victoria East girls have scheduled their Class 5A area playoff game, and the Victoria West boys have set their District 29-5A seeding game.
East will play Brownsville Veterans Memorial at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Alice High School gym.
Tickets will be $5 for adults and $3 for students cash at the gate only.
West will play Flour Bluff to determine third and fourth place at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Victoria East gym.
Tickets will be $5 for adults and $3 for students and will be available online at Ticket Spicket.