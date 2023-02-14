The Victoria East girls have scheduled their Class 5A area playoff game, and the Victoria West boys have set their District 29-5A seeding game.

East will play Brownsville Veterans Memorial at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Alice High School gym.

Tickets will be $5 for adults and $3 for students cash at the gate only.

West will play Flour Bluff to determine third and fourth place at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Victoria East gym.

Tickets will be $5 for adults and $3 for students and will be available online at Ticket Spicket.

