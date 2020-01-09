It’s that time of the year when Victoria East and Victoria West clash in District 30-5A action.
For the players, it’s not just an ordinary game between crosstown rivals or a chance to show off their respective talent.
This season, it’s a chance to keep postseason hopes alive.
The two teams will meet for the 20th time during the regular season, starting with the girls’ game at 6:15 p.m. Friday at the West gym.
The boys will play after to conclude the first of two meetings between the two schools.
Since both schools opened in 2010, the Lady Titans have a 12-10 edge over West, which includes the playoffs.
The last time the East and West girls met, the Warriors captured a 58-39 District 30-5A win at the West gym.
West went on to clinch a share of the district championship with Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.
This season, it’s the Lady Titans who are ahead in the district standings.
East is coming off a 66-27 win over Corpus Christi King to move into third place with a 17-7 overall record and a 5-2 mark in district play.
West is coming off a loss to Corpus Christi Moody and is in fourth place with a record of 7-13 and 2-4 in district.
The Lady Titans are led by senior Leilani Wimbish-Gay, who is coming off an 11-point performance against the Lady Mustangs.
East has also gotten strong play from Zakari Perry, Brandalyn Rice, Hannah Tyler, Renae Mendieta and Giani Wimbish-Gay.
West is led by Dailynn Zarate, Aaliyah Castillo, Ashley Giesalhart and Haleigh Reyes.
On the boys’ side, East and West are looking at the playoff race from the outside.
Since both schools opened, the Titans hold an 11-9 advantage over the Warriors.
The Warriors are in fifth place with a 7-13 record and a 2-3 mark in district play.
The Titans are in seventh with a 8-13 record and 1-4 record in district action.
The East boys are coming off a double-overtime loss to King, while West is coming off a win over Moody.
The Warriors are led by Kevin Rankin, who has been the team’s leading scorer all season.
West has also gotten a lift from La’Trell Barfield, Omar Posada and Andrew Shelton.
East received strong contributions from Ed Clay, Ethan White, Deamien Robles, Andrew Alexander and Terrence Terrell in the team’s loss to the Mustangs.
The East and West girls and boys have eight games remaining until the playoffs.
