The District 29-5A, North Zone all-district teams were recently announced and numerous Victoria East and West players were recognized.

West's Grace Weiler was named the Offensive Player of the Year and East's Mia Amador was named co-Defensive Player of the Year with Gregory-Portland's Madison Mauricio.

Marisa Rosales from West and Tatiana Rocha from East were named first-team outfield.

Mia De Los Santos was also named first-team catcher for the Lady Titans, while West's Mikayla Davis (utility) and Karstyn Cann (designated player) also earned first-team recognitions.

The Warriors' Lilly Chavez (outfield), Emmaleigh Martinez (utility) and Marleigh Espindola (flex) ended the season on the second team.

On the all-district second team for East was Rylie Ramos (pitcher), Mia Amador (outfield) and Neveah Sanchez (short stop).

Earning honorable mention for the Warriors was Kendall Marshall and Jordan Janak, while Harley Driscoll earned it for East.

The Lady Titans also had 11 players be named to the all-academic team while West had 13.