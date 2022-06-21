Four softball players from Victoria West and three from East were recognized as Academic All-State selections by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.

Daizie Fuentez, Sydney Harvey, Jacy Roessler and Katarina Zarate represented the Warriors.

Tal Evans, Kelsey Perez and Mariah Steen were selected for the Lady Titans.

Zarate, a shortstop, was named Offensive Player of the Year in District 29-5A after hitting .539 with 53 RBIs. Harvey was named the Defensive Player of the Year with a .966 fielding percentage for the Warriors en route to a second straight regional semifinal.

Fuentez was a first team All-District selection.

West fell to Georgetown in the best-of-three series in May, including a 13-inning thriller in Game 1.

It was the first time in program history the Warriors reached the regional semifinals in consecutive seasons.

West finished the year 28-11.

Perez was the lone first team All-District selection for the Lady Titans.

Evans, a Nicholls State signee, was named to the district’s second team.