The players for the Victoria East and West softball teams have respect and admiration for each other 363 days a year.
Most of them have played together since grade school. Some of them have known each other longer than that.
But on the two days they play each other, friendships are put on the back-burner as each team hopes to hold bragging rights over the other.
They renew their rivalry on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Youth Sports Complex. Friday’s forecasted inclement weather pushed the game up a day.
“Our girls have been best friends with their girls for years,” said East coach Melissa Buck. “But as far as softball goes, we kind of know what to expect. It’s going to come down to who’s going to execute on any given day. We really fell short on that last year when we played.”
West (7-5, 1-1) swept the season series last year, outscoring the Lady Titans 26-4 in their two meetings. The Warriors have won the last four meetings between the rivals.
East has not beaten West since 2018.
"We know what they have and they know what we have," said West senior Sydney Harvey. "But we can't go in and undermine how well they're gonna play. The East games are always our biggest games of the year."
Alexis James delivered a seven-strikeout performance in a 19-4 win to open the series last year. This year, she hopes she can deliver a similar performance.
“It’s about winning,” James said. “It’s about going out there and being able to do your thing with your teammates in front of your whole hometown.”
East (5-13, 0-3) is trying to turn a corner.
The Lady Titans have seen leads evaporate in the past, including a 5-4 lead to Flour Bluff on Tuesday.
East wants to finish games.
“(Flour Bluff) was probably the biggest wake-up call we’ve had,” said East senior Tal Evans. “Sadly, it’s happened a few times before that where we just gave it all up with one big inning. We need to keep pushing and scoring runs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.