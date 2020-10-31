The Victoria East Red and Victoria West Red teams took the lead in the girls and boys divisions, respectively, at the 2020 VISD Fall Classic at the Club at Colony Creek.
Emma Koch shot an 85 for the top individual score, and the East Red team posted a team score of 389.
Amber Short shot an 89 for the East Red, which leads Corpus Christi Calallen by one stroke.
Wyatt Klekar shot an 80 for the West Red, which posted a team score of 344.
Troy McIntosh of the Victoria East Gold team shot a 78 for the best individual score.
Jared Lofland and Jace Mitscherling of the Victoria West Red were tied for fourth after each shooting an 87.
The tournament concludes Saturday at The Club at Colony Creek.
