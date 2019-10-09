Tickets for Victoria East’s road game against Corpus Christi Flour Bluff at Hornet Stadium and Victoria West’s road game against Corpus Christi Carroll at Cabiness Multipurpose Stadium will be on sale Thursday through Friday at the VISD athletic office, which is located at 3001 Miori Lane.
Tickets will be sold from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Ticket prices for the East game are $5 for general admission and $3 for students.
All tickets at the gate are $7.00.
Tickets for the West game will be $6 for general admission and $4 for students. All tickets at the gate are $8.
