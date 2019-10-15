Tickets for Victoria West’s Thursday home game against Corpus Christi King at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium will be on sale Wednesday through Thursday at the VISD athletic office, which is located at 3001 Miori Lane.
Tickets will be sold from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A limited number of prepaid parking passes will be sold for $2 each. Ticket prices are $7 for reserved seating, $6 for general admission and $4 for students. All tickets will be $8 at the gate.
Tickets for Victoria East’s Friday home game against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium will be on sale Wednesday through Friday at the VISD athletic office.
Tickets will be sold from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
