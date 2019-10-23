Tickets for Victoria East’s road game against Corpus Christi Ray at Cabaniss Multipurpose Stadium, will be on sale Thursday-Friday at the VISD athletic office located at 3001 Miori Lane.
Tickets will be sold from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m and on Friday from 8:30 a.m. until noon. Tickets are $5 for general admission and $3 for students. All tickets will be $7 at the gate.
Tickets for Victoria West’s road game against Corpus Christi Flour Bluff at Hornet Stadium will be on sale at the VISD Athletic Office. Tickets will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m and on Friday from 8:30 a.m. until noon. Tickets are $5 for general admission and $3 for students. All tickets will be $7 at the gate.
