Skylar Shaffer found herself in an unfamiliar situation on Tuesday night.
Shaffer, a freshman for Victoria West, was playing in her first game against Victoria East.
“It was definitely a nerve-racking experience,” said Shaffer, who plays attacking midfielder. “It was everything I thought it would be and more. The atmosphere was crazy.”
Shaffer settled in her first game against the Lady Titans (11-4-1, 6-1), scoring the Warriors only goal in a 1-1 tie in the District 30-5A matchup.
It was even throughout most of the first half before Jonbenet Limon scored a goal directly from a corner kick 25 minutes in to give East the lead.
Kyleigh Spree-Kolos had a chance to put the Lady Titans two ahead but blasted a shot over the crossbar shortly before halftime.
Shaffer scored 10 minutes into the second half to tie things up. Both East and West continued to create chances throughout the second half but neither were able to find the back of the net.
“I’m proud of the way my team played tonight,” said East head coach Misty Boenig. “They fought hard for the whole game and played well. The finishing could have been better but overall, I thought it was a very good performance.”
With the tie, East now has won 13 of the 19 games between the two teams while West has won three times and the team’s have tied three times.
Chloe Spencer, a senior captain for the Lady Titans, said that the game meant a lot to East but that they will move past it.
“We played hard all game but weren’t able to get that second goal,” Spencer said. “Of course we wanted the win but we just have to keep looking forward and focus on what’s in front of us.”
Boenig said she had already shifted her focus to the second half of district.
“We knew coming into this that it was going to be a tough game,” Boenig said. “West is very talented and always plays us well. We’re still in second place in district and have a lot ahead of us. We just have to keep getting better everyday.”
Shaffer said that the tie was a good result for West but it left her wanting more.
“It was huge for us to get the tie today,” Shaffer said. “It was so exciting, but we could have gotten more. We are going to keep getting better, and I can’t wait for the next time we play.”
Shaffer is already looking forward to her next opportunity to face East.
“I definitely learned a lot tonight, the whole team did,” Shaffer said. “I just can’t wait to get back out there against them again. We learned from this and it’s going to make us better.”
Boenig was excited with the way both teams performed in the game.
“It’s a great way to show how much talent is in this area,” Boenig said. “These are two of the top teams in district fighting it out and both come from Victoria. They both played a terrific game tonight. It’s always great to be a part of this game.”
