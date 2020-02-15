AUSTIN — Victoria East’s Hayley Montez and Victoria West’s Ethan Adcock have clinched berths in the UIL state wrestling tournament.
They will be joined at the state tournament by five Beeville wrestlers.
Montez finished second in the girls 185-pound division, and Adcock was third in the boys 126-pound division at the Region IV-5A tournament on Saturday at the Delco Center.
Montez reached the championship match before being defeated by fall by Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s Natalia Villegas.
Adcock defeated Noel Torres of Pharr Vanguard Academy Rembrandt by fall in the third-place match.
Beeville was led by Deundria Anderson, who won the championship in the girls 148-pound division.
Anderson won by decision over Rose Scotello of San Antonio Brooks Academy.
Beeville’s Terry Foster was named girls coach of the year at the meet.
Beeville’s Chasey Oglesby finished second in the girls 102-pound division, Alisha Flowers was third in the girls 110-pound division, and Makaitlyn Anderson was third in the girls 185-pound division.
Beeville’s Isiah Moorer finished third in the boys 132-pound division.
Victoria East’s Gerardo Salas (120) and Sierra Hinojosa (165) finished fifth in their respective divisions and will be alternates to the state tournament.
The state tournmanet is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Berry Center in Cypress.
