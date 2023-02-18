CYPRESS — Victoria East's Xavier Salazar and Victoria West's Jessica Yanez and Wyatt Mican competed in the UIL Class 5A State Wrestling Tournament on Friday at the Berry Center in Cypress.

Salazar competed in the 215 pound division, but was pinned by Northwest's Charles Reitz in his first match.

In round one of the consolation bracket, Azle's William Spratt pinned Salazar to eliminate the Titan from the tournament.

Mican was pinned by The Colony's Riley Courtney in the first round of the 165 pound division. He lost to Xavier Montemayor of Lubbock Coronado in his second match to be eliminated.

Yanez faced off against Dumas' Elaina Morgan in the 138 pound weight class, but lost. She was eliminated after being pinned by Anna's Jessie Box in the next round.