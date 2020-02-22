CYPRESS – Victoria West’s Ethan Adcock and Victoria East’s Hayley Montez had their seasons come to a close on Saturday at the Berry Center.
Adcock, who competes in the 126-pound weight class, fell to Frisco Centennia’s John Bennett in the second round of the third place bracket at the UIL state wrestling tournament.
He finishes the season at 27-10.
Montez, of the 185-pound weight division, fell to Dallas Kimball’s Ki‘Aundra Green and ends the season at 26-12.
Beeville’s Chasey Oglesby, Alisha Flores, Deundria Anderson and Mikaitlyn Anderson all came up short to have their respective seasons come tp a close.
