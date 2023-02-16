Xavier Salazar joined Victoria East’s wrestling team this season as a way to connect with friends and stay in shape.

Even though it was the first time that he had ever touched the mat, the junior has already made his mark on the sport for the Titans.

Salazar placed fourth in the 215 pound weight class at regionals to qualify for the UIL Class 5A State Wrestling Tournament that will be held Friday and Saturday at the Berry Center in Cypress.

“Coming in, I really didn’t think I’d make it that far. I thought I'd make it to two or three tournaments and then after that just be done,” he said. “After I saw how the sport is so fun, the great people, great coaching, everything was just amazing and that’s what made me drive and stay the whole season.”

At the regional tournament, which was held in Austin Feb. 10-11, Salazar had lost his first match, which meant in order to advance he had to work his way through the losers bracket.

Salazar ended up beating four wrestlers, all of whom had bested him earlier in the season, to move on.

“It’s one of the most impressive instances or examples of a kid stepping up and just wanting it more than anybody else in the tournament of any kid that I’ve ever coached,” said East head coach Richard Eckley. “It was just an amazing experience to go through, stressful but amazing.”

“They were tough competitors,” Salazar said about regionals. “Everybody is really bigger than me because I’m about 20 pounds underweight, so when I wrestled them it’s much harder, but it’s also much more competitive and fun. That’s what I love about the sport.”

Adrian Martinez, who holds the school’s only match win at state, was the last East wrestler to advance that far. Salazar hopes to become the second Titan to win a match at state.

“I feel great. I feel very confident,” he said. “Just gotta keep that mind clear.”

West duo to represent Warriors at state

The 2022-23 season was also the first time wrestling for West junior Jessica Yanez.

Yanez, who joined the sport after being convinced by her older brother, Ivan Yanez, placed fourth at regionals in the 138 pound weight class to advance to the state tournament.

“She picked up (wrestling) like a duck on the water,” said first-year West head coach Anthony Kuharski. “She’s still pretty inexperienced, but she's getting the job done.”

“We didn’t expect, when I saw that the kids were pretty inexperienced, to have anybody go to state,” Kuharski added. “We just coached them up all year, and they took to the process and here we are going to state, so it’s pretty remarkable.”

Joining Yanez in Cypress will be West senior Wyatt Mican, who will compete in the 165 pound weight class after a second place finish at regionals.

Mican’s season ended on day one of last season’s regional tournament, so to end this season in the final was encouraging for the Warriors.

“He has had a huge jump from last year being a non-placing regional wrestler to runner-up, Kuharski said. “That’s a huge jump as far as ability and achievement.”