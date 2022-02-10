Had it not been for a girl, Victoria West senior Damien Guevara wouldn’t be on the Warriors' wrestling team.
Guevara wanted to get to know the girl better and develop a relationship. Instead, he found a different love.
He stayed in wrestling and is one of nine regional qualifiers from Victoria ISD set to hit the mat on Friday and Saturday at the Burger Athletic Complex in Austin. With alternates included, Victoria will travel 11 of its 15 wrestlers to the Region IV-5A meet.
Guevara was one of three Victoria grapplers to win gold at the District 15-5A meet, winning the 160-pound weight class.
“Everyone in the group was fun. Everyone was like a family,” Guevara said. “It was very different from other sports. It’s an individual sport. It shows your progress, it’s a reflection of you.”
Along with Guevara, Victoria East’s Geovannie Trevino and West’s Ariana Jacques won gold in the boys 152 and girls 102 weight classes, respectively.
The teams from East and West combined for eight medals at the district meet.
“(This group) is one of the reasons I went one extra year,” said coach Kerry “Izzy” Iannazzo, who is retiring at the end of the season. “This is a good bunch of kids. I knew they’d work hard. They’ve done everything that I’ve asked him to do. That’s a reason we’ve got so many qualifying.”
This is the fourth trip to regionals for Trevino and the first for Jacques.
Jacques beat Corpus Christi Carrol’s Raquel Flores by pinfall in 4:32 to win the district title. Flores had gotten the better of Jacques previously.
“She was the girl I thought would win district and regionals,” Jacques said. “Knowing I beat her, it helps me know I’m good, that I could maybe win regionals and go to state.”
Patience is a virtue
Trevino has been drawn to grappling sports for as long as he can remember.
He was in jiu jitsu while in eighth grade when Iannazzo came by his school to pitch the wrestling program.
Trevino was sold instantly on joining.
“So freshman year, I gave it a shot and really enjoyed it,” Trevino said. “I’ve been going strong since.”
But Trevino has had to be patient.
He finished sixth at regionals in each of his freshman and sophomore seasons. He would’ve qualified for state as the fourth place finisher last year, but COVID-19 restrictions limited the amount of state qualifiers to three per weight class in each region, leaving Trevino as an alternate.
This year, the number of qualifiers is back up to four and Trevino is setting his sights on the state meet at the Berry Center in Cypress.
“It’s motivated me a lot,” Trevino said. “Since they changed it, I wasn’t able to wrestle. It was kind of like a punch in the gut. I’m hoping I make it this year. I’m confident.”
Doing it for coach “Izzy”
Iannazzo announced at the beginning of the school year he would retire following the current season.
After a 30-year career which included 10 as the coach for East and West, it’s easy for the athletes to appreciate Izzy’s work. He produced 54 state qualifiers in Victoria and will likely add to that total.
Because of that, the grapplers at East and West want to send Izzy out with one last trip to state with a full caravan.
“It would mean a lot,” Guevara said. “He was my coach for four years and he’s taught me a lot, made me grow as a person. To this day, some of his teachings are ingrained in me. He’s helped me become me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.