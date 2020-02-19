Hayley Montez tried to play a number of sports when she arrived at Victoria East.
But Montez quickly discovered wrestling was the perfect fit.
“I played basketball and I kind of fouled out,” she said. “I was a little too rough so this kind of fit. When I started wrestling, I really liked it.
“It’s like roughhousing and with technique and it has a flow to it. It’s not just hitting around. Everyone thinks it’s just tackling each other and it’s not. There’s a technique and it has a system you have to work with.”
Montez, a junior, has made the most of her decision. She has qualified for the UIL Wrestling State Tournament for the second consecutive year.
Victoria East’s Hayley Montez goes for her second medal at the UIL state wrestling tournament. pic.twitter.com/ARqnhby6xU— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) February 19, 2020
Montez will be joined at the Berry Center in Cypress by Victoria West’s Ethan Adcock.
Adcock, a junior, is also competing at the state tournament for the second consecutive season.
Victoria West’s Ethan Adcock makes his second appearance at UIL state wrestling tournament. pic.twitter.com/Ovn1TAnKA9— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) February 19, 2020
Victoria East’s Gerardo Salas and Sierra Hinojosa have qualified for the state tournament as alternates.
Montez earned a medal by finishing fifth in the 185-pound division at last year’s state tournament.
“I was very overwhelmed last year,” she said. “I did not think I was going to do too well. When I finished and I placed and I was going on to Day 2. I didn’t think I would make it to Day 2 much less place. It was intriguing.” Montez has a 25-10 record this season and is coming off second-place finishes at the District 15-5A and Region IV-5A tournaments.
“I want to go for third,” she said. “I feel like I’ve grown as a wrestler. I’ve done a lot better at the tournaments and brought home a lot more medals than I usually would.”
Adcock lost his two matches in the 126-pound division at last year’s state tournament.
He has a 26-8 record and returns to the state tournament with more confidence after winning the district tournament and finishing third at the regional tournament.
“It was a lot of seeing the stars and everything,” Adcock said. “I was on the big stage. I just had to wrap my head around it and I didn’t do that good of a job. I made it and it was a great experience for this year. Now, I’m not nervous. I don’t feel as much pressure. I’ve been there and I’m back.”
Victoria East’s Hayley Montez and Victoria West’s Ethan Adcock prepare for the UIL state wrestling tournament. pic.twitter.com/n1EtDKZqB9— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) February 19, 2020
VISD wrestling coach Kerry Iannazzo has seen both wrestlers make great strides this season.
“That’s always our goal to do better than last year,” Iannazzo said. “Going there and seeing what it’s like and the level of wrestlers and you’re going, ‘That guy won that tournament, and that guy medaled, and I’ve seen these guys all-year long and oh wow.’ It’s all who puts it together at the right time. That’s the fun part of it.”
Adcock knows taking the right mental approach will be critical for Montez and himself.
“Everything is mental,” he said. “Like before your match, you start becoming nervous. You’ve got to mentally focus on what you’re about to go through. You’re in there with another person coming in there to beat you and you’ve got to go in there and beat them. You’ve got to stay calm.”
Iannazzo will be handing out medals for seventh straight year, and knows he’ll have a hard time staying calm if Montez or Adcock get on the stand.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Iannazzo said. “When one of your wrestlers gets a medal, that’s when it’s most special.”
Trojans on the mat
Beeville will have five wrestlers at the state tournament.
Deundria Anderson won the regional championship in the girls 148-pound division.
Chasey Oglesby finished second at the regional tournament in the girls 102-pound division, Alisha Flowers was third in the girls 110-pound division, and Makaitlyn Anderson was third in the girls 185-pound division.
Beeville’s Isiah Moorer finished third in the boys 132-pound division at the regional tournament.
Beeville’s Terry Foster was named girls coach of the year at the regional tournament.
NOTES: The top six wrestlers in each weight division receive medals.
The tournament gets under way Friday and concludes Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.