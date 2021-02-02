Victoria East defeated Corpus Christi Moody 7-0 in Tuesday night’s District 29-5A girls basketball game at Memorial Stadium.
Hailey Bast led with two goals, both assisted by Caroline Breaux who finished with four assists and one goal. Evelyn Garcia and Kirsten Ysaguirre had one goal and one assist each. Bella Roth and Mackenzie Harper also scored.
Morgan O’Neill and April Aguirre had 14 and 11 steals respectively and goalkeeper Emma Seiler had two saves.
The win improves the Lady Titans’ record to 2-7-1 overall and 1-3-1 in District 29-5A. They will play at Corpus Christi Carroll on Friday.
