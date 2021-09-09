Victoria East defeated Corpus Christi Carroll 60-21 in its home and District 15-5A, Division I opener on Thursday.
This was the Titans' second straight year opening district against the Tigers. East (2-1) has won four straight against Carroll (0-3) and leads the series 4-0 all-time.
East scored over 30 points for the third game in a row and reached 60 points for the first time since September 2018.
Jadon Williams threw touchdown passes to Terrance Terrell, Caden Mozisek, Logan Garis and two to TJ Vargas. Williams and Oryon Perry added a rushing touchdown each, Williams' coming on a 48-yard run.
Matthew Jackson had two interceptions and Trent Zappe and Nijahrell Prater had one each on the defense with Prater returning his pick 56-yards for a touchdown.
East next plays at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on Thursday at Cabaniss Stadium.
For a full recap of Thursday night's game between the Titans and Tigers, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition and AdvoSports.com.
