The very first time Easton Dowell stepped on a baseball field for a high school game occurred in the Crossroads.

The then Gregory-Portland freshman was getting his first taste of the sport at the high school level in a varsity scrimmage at Riverside Stadium.

After four years playing for the Wildcats, making the trip back to Victoria for his junior and senior seasons to play against district opponents Victoria East and West, the infielder is back — this time as a Victoria General.

“A lot of memories with this field in high school. Won a lot of games here and it’s just really cool to be here," said Dowell, who just finished up his redshirt freshman season at McNeese State University.

Because Dowell didn't see the field in his first year of college baseball, he's taking in everything the Texas Collegiate League has to offer.

“The main thing for me this summer is just getting the experience,” he said. “I was a redshirt this year so I didn’t play and I want to get as many at-bats as I can and get college baseball experience.”

During his time at Gregory-Portland, Dowell played 120 career games. He batted .358 with 113 hits, 92 RBIs and 63 stolen bases. He was also named to two BLUE BELL/Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Baseball Teams.

“He’s kind of a Swiss Army knife,” Generals head coach Michael Oros said about Dowell. “I think he’s played three or four different positions already for us. He’s hit anywhere between leadoff, second, sixth, ninth, he can really go anywhere because he can run and he can hit with some power.”

The 19-year-old from Aransas Pass was glad to see Brady Parker, former Victoria East and current UHV pitcher, on the same team after facing off in high school multiple times.

"On my senior night he played on our field and I hit a home-run off of him. It's pretty cool," Dowell said about playing with Parker.

Rougarou top Generals in extra innings

Entering Friday night's game against Baton Rouge, Victoria was playing its best ball of the season, riding a season-best four-game win streak.

However, the Generals were topped by the Rougarou 5-3 in extra innings on Friday night at Riverside Stadium to fall back below .500.

With the game tied 3-3, Baton Rouge started the top of the 10th inning with right fielder Mo Little as a ghost runner on second.

Catcher Jason Hawkins hit a double deep into right field to score Little, then very next at-bat Will Safford hit an RBI single to give his team a two-run lead.

The Generals started the bottom of the inning with Kade York as a ghost runner, couldn't put on a run after Drake Kerr popped up to the catcher and Easton Dowell struck out.

The Generals' first run came off of an error from the Rougarou's first-baseman in the fourth, then in the fifth they added two off of RBIs from Dowell and Riley Bender.

The Generals now sit in fourth place in the TCL standings with a 7-8 record.