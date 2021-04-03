After being named District 30-5A MVP as a junior, Victoria East forward Joe Aguirre ends his high school career as MVP of District 29-5A.
Aguirre scored 24 goals on the season and helped the Titans win the district title with a 13-1-2 record in district play.
Senior goalkeeper Xavier Moore was named Goalkeeper of the Year for the second straight season and Caden Allen was named Defensive MVP.
As a team the Titans produced 13 shutouts, including the 4-0 Class 5A, bi-district victory over Laredo Martin.
East head coach Josh Chaput was named Coach of the Year after the Titans won their second district title in four years.
East had five players named first team all-district. They were seniors Lucas Chavez and Jair Sanchez and juniors Santiago Villafranco, Jeremy Jenkins and Grant Biles.
Victoria West defenders Damian Rojas and Armando Rojas were also named first team all-district.
East's Alejandro Chavez and Devin Cantu were named second team all-district
West's Mateo Lauper and Collin Prejean were also named second team all-district.
West's Trevor Seerden, Angel Mendez and Jose Vasquez received honorable mention as did East's Andres Pous, Mario Valle and Ernesto Monsivais.
