Victoria East junior Joe Aguirre was named most valuable player of the District 30-5A soccer on Wednesday.
Aguirre led the Titans with 16 goals and 10 assists and helped East clinch second place in the district standings with a 11-2-3 record.
East goalkeeper Xavier Moore was named goalkeeper of the year and Victoria West’s Luis Rivas was named defensive MVP of the year for his performance this past season.
Moore finished with 12 shutouts and only allowed 18 goals — with seven allowed during district play.
First-team selections from West were Kase Eliot and Mateo Lauper.
Jair Sanchez, Jon Valdez, Santiago Villafranco and Caden Allen were named to the first-team from East.
Calhoun’s Jose Ledezma and Nick Rodriguez earned first-team honors.
Second-team selections from the Warriors were Trevor Seerden, Allen Rojas and Victor Chavarria.
East’s second-team picks were Axel Moreno, Juan Perez and Lucas Chavez.
Second-team selections from Calhoun were Diego Ledezma, Angel Torres and Leo Laguna.
Honorable mentions from West were Steven Sepulveda, Armando Rojas, Justis Trenck and Damian Rojas.
East’s honorable mentions selections were Victor Gutierrez, Juan Carlos Torres, Alejandro Chavez and Ernesto Monsivais.
Marco Martinez, Kyaw Po Lo, Jo Na Tha and Cesar Pina earned honorable mention from Calhoun.
