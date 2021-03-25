SAN ANTONIO — Joe Aguirre never had a postseason run following his District MVP season as a junior.
Victoria East was making its first playoff appearance in two years after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled all soccer playoffs in 2020.
Aguirre, now a senior, had been the driving force for the Titans' offense all season long and made sure East came out on top of Thursday's Class 5A, bi-district game against Laredo Martin.
Aguirre scored four goals in East's 5-0 victory over the Tigers, bringing his season scoring total to 24 and sending the Titans into the area round for the sixth time in school history.
"I'm feeling amazing," Aguirre said. "Being able to score these goals and help my team get a victory is very good. I feel excited. We get to keep running. I get to keep wearing this jersey. That's what we play for."
Martin tried to put pressure on East early and committed a pair of hard fouls on Aguirre in the first half to try and disrupt the Titans' style of play.
Two different Tigers players were yellow carded and one was sent off with a red card late in the second half.
But Aguirre answered with East's first goal in the 19th minute. He would follow up with a second goal in the 27th minute and later converted a penalty kick in the 36th minute to complete the first-half hat trick and put East up 3-0 at halftime.
"We expected Joe," said East head coach Josh Chaput. "It's Joe being Joe and just very proud of him. He stepped up big tonight, made some good runs, things we talked about that we saw and we took advantage of. Great team win and happy for that guy to get those four goals. It was amazing."
The Titans remained focused at halftime, knowing Martin could quickly score three goals if East let up on its pressure.
Martin pressured in the opening minute of the second half, but East was quickly able to regain control shortly thereafter.
Aguirre scored his fourth goal in the 50th minute and all but put the game away for East.
"We just had to stay mentally focused," Aguirre said. "We have to expect the unexpected. It doesn't matter what seed you are. You've just got to ball out and play East soccer, and that's what we did tonight. That's what led us to victory."
East started putting in substitutes late in the second half, but the Titans still controlled most of the possession.
Sophomore midfielder Mario Valle added the Titans' fifth goal in the 55th minute, scoring off a ricochet right in front of the Tigers' goal.
"It was crazy that I scored in a playoff game as a sophomore," Valle said. "A lot of emotions. Felt good though. It just feels amazing all around. I just couldn't be happier with this win."
East's lone hiccup came in the 75th minute when senior forward Lucas Chavez received a yellow card — it came in a sequence that resulted in a Martin player receiving a red card — but East was never truly threatened as the Titans came away with the 5-0 victory.
"We've just got to keep going," Aguirre said. "Keep moving the ball, keep playing East soccer. Get better at practices, fix the things we need to fix and just move forward."
East will play the winner of Brownsville Porter vs. PSJA Memorial at a time and place to be determined.
"We've just got to stay focused," Chaput said. "We've got to stay humble, and we've got to continue playing good soccer. If we continue to do that, this team can go pretty far."
