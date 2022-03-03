Mia Amador has had to be patient in her freshman season with Victoria East.
Entering the weekend’s Victoria East softball tournament, the right-handed pitcher had made seven appearances and six starts, going 1-6 in that time. She allowed 44 runs on 57 hits against 19 strikeouts in that time.
Amador found her groove and threw three perfect innings for the Lady Titans in a 4-1 win over Beeville in five innings Thursday to open the VISD tournament at the Youth Sports Complex.
“It gave her a lot of confidence and I’m not sure she’s had a whole lot of that this season,” said East coach Melissa Buck. “She had a lot of confidence today. She was around the zone and it’s a lot easier to get them to chase when everything’s close.”
Amador struck out five as she retired the first nine batters of the game. She struck out the first two batters she faced.
The freshman felt comfortable using her riseball to entice hitters. All five strikeouts were swings and misses.
“It brought up my confidence,” Amador said. “It told me I can get the next batter.”
Amador still had to lean on her defense with four of her nine outs coming in the field. As she progresses in her freshman year, Buck hopes to see her grow into a dominant strikeout pitcher.
Thursday was the third time Amador recorded five or more strikeouts in a game.
“I don’t necessarily think we expected it this year,” Buck said. “We want her to get comfortable. But over the course of her four years, I don’t think being dominant is far-fetched.”
East (4-9) scored two runs in each the first and second innings to take control of the game.
Senior catcher Tal Evans opened the scoring with an RBI double in the first before being lifted for an injury sustained while running the bases. Mia De los Santos followed Evans’ lead with an RBI double of her own the next batter.
Kelsey Perez capped off the Lady Titans’ scoring with a 2-run home run in the second inning. She finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs. East had seven hits from seven batters in the win.
The Lady Titans have 21 hits over the last four games.
“Hitting for us is going to be a big thing,” Perez said. “It’s like in any game. You have to hit to win. Honestly, that’s something I feel we’re starting to do really well because we’re adjusting each pitch.”
Beeville (6-7) managed two hits against the Lady Titans, both coming off Ava Gonzales in the fifth inning after relieving Amador to start the fourth.
Melina Ramirez’s RBI groundout in the fourth inning provided the lone run for the Lady Trojans.
Paulina Esquivel and Tempist Gonzales each had hits for Beeville.
Esquivel took the loss for the Lady Trojans after surrendering four runs on seven hits in five innings.
Victoria East allows late rally to Weslaco EastWeslaco East scored 10 runs in the top of the fourth inning to overcome an 8-0 deficit and beat the Lady Titans 10-8 in the final game of the tournament on Thursday.
Rylie Ramos took the loss in the four-inning game. She was charged with 10 runs on eight hits.
Victoria East committed eight errors.
The Lady Titans scored two runs in the second and six in the third to jump out to an 8-0 lead.
Perez and Harley Driscoll each had 2-run triples for Victoria East.
Victoria Tournament Victoria East 4, Beeville 1
BHS 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 1 1
EHS 2 2 0 0 0 — 4 7 2
W: Mia Amador (2-6), L: Paulina Esquivel. Highlights: (B) Melina Ramirez 1 RBI; Paulina Esquivel 1-for-2; Tempist Gonzales 1-for-2; (E) Kelsey Perez 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 R, HR; Tal Evans 1-for-1, 1 RBI, 1 2B; Mia De los Santos 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 1 2B.
Weslaco East 10, Victoria East 8
WEHS 0 0 0 10 — 10 8 1
VEHS 0 2 6 0 — 8 8 4
W: Cabrera L: Rylie Ramos. Highlights: (VE) Kelsey Perez 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 1 3B; Rylie Ramos 2-for-2, 2 R; Harley Driscoll 1-for-1, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 3B. Record: Victoria East 4-9.
