For the first time since 1978, a Victoria high school graduate was drafted to the NFL.
Victoria East standout Bailey Zappe was drafted by the New England Patriots in the fourth round with the 137th overall pick.
Johnny Barefield was the last Victorian drafted when he was picked up by the St. Louis Cardinals in the NFL draft 44 years ago.
Zappe threw for an NCAA record 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns last season at Western Kentucky University, breaking records set by BJ Symons and Joe Burow.
Bailey Zappe, WKU
WKU Hilltoppers quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) during a game against UTSA Road Runners on October 9, 2021 at Houchen Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, KY.
Caeveon Patton, Texas State
Caeveon Patton lines up for Texas State against Florida International University.
Bailey Zappe, WKU
WKU Hilltoppers quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) during a game against the Army Golden Nights on September 11, 2021 at Michie Stadium in West Point, NY
Caeveon Patton, Texas State
Caeveon Patton flexes during a game against Florida International University.
Bailey Zappe, WKU
WKU Hilltoppers quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) during a game against Indiana Hoosiers on Sept. 25, 2021 at Houchen Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, KY
Caeveon Patton, Texas State
Savion Patton looks to the sidelines during a game for Texas State.
FB vs Northwestern State
Bailey Zappe, a Victoria East graduate, looks to pass during a game against Northwestern State in 2019.
Defense has Cuero zeroing in on district championship
Cuero defensive lineman Caeveon Patton goes up against Justin Ficklen during Monday's practice at Gobbler Stadium.
Victoria East vs. Austin McCallum
Victoria East's Bailey Zappe throws the ball down the field to complete a touchdown.
Prior to his year at Western Kentucky, Zappe threw for 10,004 yards and 78 touchdowns at Houston Baptist University, where he signed out of East High School.
While at East, Zappe helped guide the Titans to the Class 5A quarterfinals for the first time in school history.
Zappe recently posted the highest score on the Wonderlic test, which the NFL administers to gauge a prospect’s critical thinking and problem solving abilities.
He scored a 35 on the test. Malik Willis, one of the top-projected QBs this year, scored a 32.
Zappe’s 35 is the same as Aaron Rodgers scored when he was drafted in 2005 by the Green Bay Packers.
