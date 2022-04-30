Bailey Zappe, WKU

WKU Hilltoppers quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) during a game against the Army Golden Nights on September 11, 2021 at Michie Stadium in West Point, NY

 Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics

For the first time since 1978, a Victoria high school graduate was drafted to the NFL.

Victoria East standout Bailey Zappe was drafted by the New England Patriots in the fourth round with the 137th overall pick.

Johnny Barefield was the last Victorian drafted when he was picked up by the St. Louis Cardinals in the NFL draft 44 years ago.

Zappe threw for an NCAA record 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns last season at Western Kentucky University, breaking records set by BJ Symons and Joe Burow.

Gallery: Area NFL draft hopefuls

Victoria East grad Bailey Zappe and Cuero product Caeveon Patton have dreams of a future in the NFL. Here's a look at pictures of them from high school to college.

1 of 9

Prior to his year at Western Kentucky, Zappe threw for 10,004 yards and 78 touchdowns at Houston Baptist University, where he signed out of East High School.

While at East, Zappe helped guide the Titans to the Class 5A quarterfinals for the first time in school history.

Zappe recently posted the highest score on the Wonderlic test, which the NFL administers to gauge a prospect’s critical thinking and problem solving abilities.

He scored a 35 on the test. Malik Willis, one of the top-projected QBs this year, scored a 32.

Zappe’s 35 is the same as Aaron Rodgers scored when he was drafted in 2005 by the Green Bay Packers.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

Recommended For You


Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Assistant Sports Editor

Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.