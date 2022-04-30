For the first time since 1978, a Victoria high school graduate was drafted to the NFL.

Victoria East standout Bailey Zappe was drafted by the New England Patriots in the fourth round with the 137th overall pick.

Johnny Barefield was the last Victorian drafted when he was picked up by the St. Louis Cardinals in the NFL draft 44 years ago.

Zappe threw for an NCAA record 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns last season at Western Kentucky University, breaking records set by BJ Symons and Joe Burow.

Prior to his year at Western Kentucky, Zappe threw for 10,004 yards and 78 touchdowns at Houston Baptist University, where he signed out of East High School.

While at East, Zappe helped guide the Titans to the Class 5A quarterfinals for the first time in school history.

Zappe recently posted the highest score on the Wonderlic test, which the NFL administers to gauge a prospect’s critical thinking and problem solving abilities.

He scored a 35 on the test. Malik Willis, one of the top-projected QBs this year, scored a 32.

Zappe’s 35 is the same as Aaron Rodgers scored when he was drafted in 2005 by the Green Bay Packers.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.