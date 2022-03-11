Victoria East couldn’t warm up on a frigid Friday night at Riverside Stadium.
An arctic cold front came through during the day, dumping rain and unleashing wind on the 53rd annual Victoria ISD Classic. The temperature dropped 20 degrees from the first game to the last.
The rain forced alterations to the schedule, which meant the Titans would only play their 7 p.m. game against District 29-5A foe Corpus Christi King.
King limited the Titans to one hit — a bunt single by Andrew Rivera — as East fell 5-2.
VISD Classic Tournament
St. Joseph’s Eli Moss watches his pitch travel toward home against Victoria West on Friday during the second day of the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium.
VISD Classic Tournament
St. Joseph third baseman Vic Nunez snags a foul ball in a game against Victoria West on Friday during the second day of the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium.
VISD Classic Tournament
Victoria West's Austin Arrieta hurls a pitch home during their game against St. Joseph on the second day of the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium.
VISD Classic Tournament
St. Joseph’s Jackson Stefka beats out the tag from West’s Alex Mendieta on Friday during the second day of the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium.
VISD Classic Tournament
The Victoria West dugout holds up a chair as a gesture towards the St. Joseph dugout on Friday during their game on the second day of the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium.
VISD Classic Tournament
Dawson Orsak connects with a pitch in Victoria West’s game against St. Joseph on Friday during the second day of the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium.
VISD Classic Tournament
St. Joseph's Mark Olguin fields a ball against Victoria West on Friday during the second day of the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium.
VISD Classic Tournament
Victoria West’s Beau Woods slashes a ball up the third-base line against St. Joseph on Friday during the second day of the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium.
VISD Classic Tournament
Victoria West's Ivan Ramirez prepares to swing at a pitch against St. Joseph on Friday during the second day of the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium.
VISD Classic Tournament
Oscar Tovar connects with a pitch for Victoria West against St. Joseph on Friday during the second day of the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium.
VISD Classic Tournament
Vic Nunez swings over the top of a pitch in St. Joseph's game against Victoria West on Friday during the second day of the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium.
VISD Classic Tournament
Victoria West's Austin Arrieta follows through on a pitch against St. Joseph on Friday during the second day of the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium.
Victoria ISD Classic
Victoria East’s Andrew Rivera slashes a hit during the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium on Thursday.
Victoria ISD Classic
Joey Lee pitches for Victoria East during the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium on Thursday.
Victoria ISD Classic
Rico Gonzalez hurls a pitch for Victoria East during the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium on Thursday.
Victoria ISD Classic
Victoria East's Brady Parker swings at a pitch during the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium on Thursday.
Victoria ISD Classic
East’s Kaden Kolle rounds third to score during the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium on Thursday.
Victoria ISD Classic
West's Angel Maldonado fires home a pitch during the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium on Thursday.
Victoria ISD Classic
Victoria West's Dawson Orsak swings at pitch during the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium on Thursday.
Victoria ISD Classic
Victoria West’s Angel Maldonado follows through on a pitch during the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium on Thursday.
Victoria ISD Classic
Victoria West's TK Rollins stretches to get the out on a Boerne runner during the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium on Thursday.
Victoria ISD Classic
Victoria West pitcher Angel Maldonado, right, is comforted by teammate Alex Mendietta after surrendering a home run to Boerne during the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium on Thursday.
Victoria ISD Classic
Victoria West catcher Logan Schmedt winds up to throw to second base during warmups at the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium on Thursday.
Victoria ISD Classic
Victoria East's Rico Gonzalez winds up to pitch during the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium on Thursday.
VISD Classic Tournament
Victoria East coach Wes Kolle looks on during warmups against Corpus Christi King on a frigid Friday night during the Victoria ISD Classic tournament.
VISD Classic tournament
Caden Mozisek swings at a pitch for Victoria East against Corpus Christi King during the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium on Friday.
VISD Classic tournament
Victoria East senior Brady Parker squares up to bunt against Corpus Christi King during the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium on Friday.
VISD Classic tournament
Victoria East's Kaden Kolle fouls off a pitch against Corpus Christi King on Friday during the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium.
VISD Classic tournament
Victoria East catcher Caden Mozisek holds up the ball for the umpire to see after Corpus Christi King's Troy Cano struck out during the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium on Friday.
VISD Classic tournament
Rico Gonzalez warms up for Victoria East ahead of its game against Corpus Christi King during the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium on Friday.
The Mustangs committed four errors, but the Titans were 1-for-4 at the plate with runners in scoring position.
It was the second straight loss for East (11-6), and came on the heels of a stretch where it won six of its last seven games.
“We just didn’t get it done,” said East coach Wes Kolle. “We talked about it before the game; we can either find a way or find an excuse, but we can’t do both. We definitely didn’t find a way.”
East struck out 12 times as Jarvin Gomez picked up the win for King (7-8).
On the other side, Rico Gonzalez labored through four innings in which he allowed two runs on four hits against two strikeouts.
The Titans didn’t have an answer for Bryan Guillen, Jacob Trevino and Nate Reyes at the top of King’s order. The trio combined to go 6-for-10 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Being able to ignore the adverse conditions is what Kolle hoped would happen. Instead, he’s hoping to build off a learning experience.
“We’ve just got to play the game and not worry about the conditions. It’s mind over matter,” Kolle said. “When the scoreboard’s on, we’ve got to show up and play. I think we were a little too concerned with the elements and let that get to us, and it altered our performance.”
Because of the schedule changes, East will face No. 3-ranked Boerne at 9 a.m. Saturday at Riverside Stadium to close the tournament.
The Titans are hoping to end the tournament on a better note against the Greyhounds (14-1).
“Yes, we’ve won some games and we’ve had a good week,” Kolle said, “but we’ve got to keep getting better. We’ve got to keep growing as a team. The more we get on the field and play, the more we’re gonna be able to do that.”
VISD Classic Corpus Christi King 5, Victoria East 2
King 100 022 — 5 8 4
East 000 020 — 2 1 2
W: Jarvin Gomez L: Rico Gonzalez. Highlights: (K) Bryan Guillen 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Jacob Trevino 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Nate Reyes 2-4; (E) Andrea Rivera 1-2, 1 R; Caden Mozisek 1 RBI. Records: King 7-8, East 11-6.
Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at
sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.