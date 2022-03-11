Victoria East couldn’t warm up on a frigid Friday night at Riverside Stadium.

An arctic cold front came through during the day, dumping rain and unleashing wind on the 53rd annual Victoria ISD Classic. The temperature dropped 20 degrees from the first game to the last.

The rain forced alterations to the schedule, which meant the Titans would only play their 7 p.m. game against District 29-5A foe Corpus Christi King.

King limited the Titans to one hit — a bunt single by Andrew Rivera — as East fell 5-2.

The Mustangs committed four errors, but the Titans were 1-for-4 at the plate with runners in scoring position.

It was the second straight loss for East (11-6), and came on the heels of a stretch where it won six of its last seven games.

“We just didn’t get it done,” said East coach Wes Kolle. “We talked about it before the game; we can either find a way or find an excuse, but we can’t do both. We definitely didn’t find a way.”

East struck out 12 times as Jarvin Gomez picked up the win for King (7-8).

On the other side, Rico Gonzalez labored through four innings in which he allowed two runs on four hits against two strikeouts.

The Titans didn’t have an answer for Bryan Guillen, Jacob Trevino and Nate Reyes at the top of King’s order. The trio combined to go 6-for-10 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Being able to ignore the adverse conditions is what Kolle hoped would happen. Instead, he’s hoping to build off a learning experience.

“We’ve just got to play the game and not worry about the conditions. It’s mind over matter,” Kolle said. “When the scoreboard’s on, we’ve got to show up and play. I think we were a little too concerned with the elements and let that get to us, and it altered our performance.”

Because of the schedule changes, East will face No. 3-ranked Boerne at 9 a.m. Saturday at Riverside Stadium to close the tournament.

The Titans are hoping to end the tournament on a better note against the Greyhounds (14-1).

“Yes, we’ve won some games and we’ve had a good week,” Kolle said, “but we’ve got to keep getting better. We’ve got to keep growing as a team. The more we get on the field and play, the more we’re gonna be able to do that.”

VISD Classic

Corpus Christi King 5, Victoria East 2

King 100 022 — 5 8 4

East 000 020 — 2 1 2

W: Jarvin Gomez L: Rico Gonzalez. Highlights: (K) Bryan Guillen 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Jacob Trevino 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Nate Reyes 2-4; (E) Andrea Rivera 1-2, 1 R; Caden Mozisek 1 RBI. Records: King 7-8, East 11-6.

