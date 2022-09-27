Victoria East’s boys golf team recently competed in the Corpus Christi Ray Varsity Golf Tournament in Port Aransas at The La Palmilla Golf Course.
The Titans finished in fifth place, with a team score of 349, falling behind Corpus Christi Carroll, Veterans Memorial, Beeville, and the first place finishers of Calallen.
Titans’ Connor Brown finished with a team-best score of 83, while Trey Mitchell ended the tournament with the next best team score of 85.
East’s other golfers that helped the Titans place fifth were Peyton Gregory, Braxton Rokyta, and Gavin Salais.
Homeschooler Andrew Hill ended the tournament in first place, with a score of 62.