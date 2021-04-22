A member of the Victoria East baseball team has committed to play college baseball every year the school has been open.
In 2021, senior catcher Cory Cann became the latest member of the club when he signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Texas A&M International University on Thursday.
"It's very rewarding. A lot of hard work went into it, a lot of hours that I paid to get here," Cann said. "Looking back at it now, the coaches set me up to be successful and set a plan and I just worked hard for it. They helped me out to become the best player I can be."
Cann has been a stable presence behind the plate for East baseball for four years and has helped every pitcher develop their pitches while also maturing as a hitter.
Cann had the go-ahead RBI triple in East's 8-7 upset win over Corpus Christi Ray earlier in the season.
Pitching coach Kyle Craft got Cann in touch with A&M International head coach Phillip Middleton — Craft's former pitching coach at Texas A&M-Kingsville — who invited Cann over to Laredo for a visit.
"They pulled me in the office and told me what they were about," Cann said. "They didn't try to sell me anything that wasn't there. They were very genuine, very real. It reminded me a lot about East. So I'm like 'This is a great for fit for me.' Campus wise they have an awesome facility, that's one of the biggest growing campuses in Texas. I just love the atmosphere."
Head coach Wes Kolle has seen Cann develop from a little leaguer all the way to a varsity starter. Kolle credited Cann's faith and his coachability as key reasons for his earning the right to play at the next level.
"This is why I coach, it goes well beyond the scoreboard and the wins and losses," Kolle said. "Whether it's playing at the next level or getting accepted into the college of their choice. Whatever it is, seeing these guys fulfill their goals and dreams is what it's all about and very rewarding for myself and for our program."
Cann, who plans to major in business, knows he will have an opportunity to compete right away with the Dustdevils but is appreciating the time he has left playing at Riverside Stadium.
"I'm going to miss the teammates I played with," Cann said. "I grew up with those guys playing all my years from T-ball to now. We're separating in ways. I'm going to miss the relationships and Riverside, the hometown crowd. There's nothing like playing in front of Victoria in my opinion. The East and West game, that's a game to die for."
