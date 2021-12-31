Jastin Wallace was anxious to get onto the basketball court.
The junior had spent the entire season on Victoria East's JV team but got his first chance to play for the varsity in Friday's District 29-5A game against Gregory-Portland.
"I just got to prove a point to people," Wallace said. "Just trying to get our first district win. I wanted to play hard and try to take the win over G-P."
While contributing four points off the bench, Wallace was one of several players for East (7-13, 1-3) that swarmed to the basketball, fought for rebounds and created turnovers all game long against the Wildcats (7-11, 0-5).
East was able to convert those defensive turnovers into points as the Titans defeated G-P 68-40 for their first district win of the season.
"Oh man, it feels like heaven," said East coach Michael Ellis. "When you're 0-3, you're trying to sell them confidence and trying to keep them engaged. All the hard work finally pays off in just that 32 minute window. It's good to get that monkey off your back."
G-P led 12-10 after the first quarter, but East tightened up in the second.
The Titans scored off three turnovers and twice off rebounds as the Wildcats started making mistakes.
G-P went almost seven minutes without a field goal and missed five free throws in the quarter. Two of those misses resulted in baskets by East.
"Everybody was crashing boards, getting rebounds, fighting hard and corralling the ball as hard as they could," said East's Nijahrell Prater.
Despite several players getting into foul trouble, East's defense took away the height advantage of G-P center Shawn Williams.
The defense carried East's offense as the Titans stretched their lead to 20+ points in the second half.
Prater, Leslie Clark, Fernando Pena and Eric Franklin all reached double digits scoring, with Pena and Franklin leading the team with 14 points each.
"There was a lot of fuel coming off of the tournament and losing the last game by one point," Prater said. "We wanted to come in hard and hit them harder, as hard as we could."
Ellis preached all week the need for his team to put defense first, like it did against G-P. It's his hope that the Titans can continue to play that style throughout the remainder of district play.
"If we're playing that way, we give ourselves a real chance to win," Ellis said. "It wasn't any adjustment I made, it wasn't anything I said. It's just them following that recipe for success."
District 29-5A
Victoria East 68, Gregory-Portland 40
Points: (GP) Davian Guevara 2, Trevor Jones 6, Brandon Redden 7, Chase Felt 2, Russell Escamilla 2, JC Meza 6, Khalid Gholsby 2, Shawn Williams 11; (E) Donovan Oliver 8, Leslie Clark 10, Jastin Wallace 4, Fernando Pena 14, Eric Franklin 14, Bryson Ortega 4, Nijahrell Prater 10, Xzaebrin Jones 4.
Halftime: East 33-16. 3-pointers: Jones 2, Redden, Oliver, Clark, Pena, Franklin. Records: East 7-13, 1-3; G-P 7-11, 0-5.
