Victoria East's Thomas Vargas, middle, celebrates with his team after completing a pass in the end zone for touchdown to give the Titans a 28-21 lead in the fourth quarter during Friday’s District 15-5A, Division I game against Flour Bluff at Memorial Stadium.
Victoria East's Grantt Biles did his job against Flour Bluff on Friday night, punting the ball all the way to the Hornets half-yard line.
One week removed from a 40-point loss at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial where the Titans couldn't do anything to stop the Eagles offense, East was holding off a Hornets offense averaging over 40 points a game.
Defensive lineman Xzaebrin Jones saw the opening and pressured Flour Bluff quarterback Nash Villegas into throwing away the ball, resulting in an intentional grounding penalty on Villegas.
That scored a safety for East and two-crucial points as the Titans upset the previously undefeated Hornets 30-28.
"Whenever we made that play over there, I was thinking, 'Man, come on, we got this,'" Jones said. "'We all got to put in effort and we've all go to get in and go.' And we all did. We put in effort and we gave it our all and we got it."
East (3-2, 2-1) was looking for a bounce back win as it began a three-week homestand at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
The Titans knew what Flour Bluff (4-1, 2-1) could do after it's 66-13 thrashing at Victoria West on Sept. 10.
But East came into the game shorthanded with head coach Roland Gonzalez and offensive coordinator Jeff Hurta out for undisclosed reasons, on top of starting wide receiver/safety Matthew Jackson suffering a broken collarbone last week.
Defensive coordinator Doug Kent was acting head coach on a night he described as a team effort coaching job. But Kent was quick to praise his defensive players after the play by Jones.
"It's exciting to have the kids execute and perform and and get around those big guys," Kent said. "I mean they're huge upfront. And for our guys to know that they can play with anybody, it's a good confidence booster for us for the rest of the year."
East's defense forced two turnovers on downs in the second half, three punts and linebacker Trent Zappe recovered a fumble on Flour Bluff's opening drive. Every stop was crucial as the Hornets matched the Titans point for point early on.
East opened the scoring with Ja Carrien Giles' 9-yard run in the second quarter and would lead 21-14 at halftime, but Villegas carried the Hornets offense, scoring all four rushing touchdowns and putting up 286 yards of total offense.
"I believe (last week) was a wakeup call for us," said wide receiver TJ Vargas. "Monday came, we practiced and work hard. We put the work in and we came out and showed out."
Giles finished the night with 104 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while quarterback Jadon Williams rushed for 198 yards and a 49-yard touchdown in the second.
Williams relied on his legs after struggling in the passing attack against Veterans Memorial, but Williams connected with Vargas on a 33-yard score to break a 21-21 tie in the fourth quarter.
"Offense didn't really do what defense was doing," Williams said. "Defense held their own against a team averaging 44 points a game. Offense put up some points but defense wins championships in these types of games."
East never trailed, but 13 penalties stalled a number of drives that could've seen the Titans create more separation against Flour Bluff.
Villegas scored his fourth rushing touchdown with 25 seconds left in the game, but the Hornets couldn't come up with the onside kick, giving East the 30-28 win and some momentum as it prepares to face West in the Battle of the Boot next week.
"We came out in practice and we knew this team was going to be bigger, we knew this team was going to be fast," Williams said. "We knew this team was going to be physical, but I don't think they had as much heart as us tonight."
Peter is a Sports Reporter whose feature writing has been recognize by the APSE. A Houston native, Peter wrote for the Corpus Christi Caller-Times and freelanced for the Houston Chronicle and Austin-American Statesman before coming to Victoria.
