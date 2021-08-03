Softball found Victoria East senior Tal Evans later than it has most players.
Starting to play around 10 years old, Evans quickly realized she had a knack for the sport but said she never expected to be good.
Yet softball has led to a busy summer for Evans as she got to represent Israel at the U-18 Women’s European Championship in Prague, and competed in the TC Fastpitch International Challenge in Colorado.
Both of which led to a scholarship offer and a verbal commitment to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
“It’s been a long process,” Evans said. “I think when I was about 13, 14, I realized if I started practicing harder every day and training with people who knew what they were doing and could help me, I could actually become something. Working hard really helped me in every perspective of my life, not just softball.”
Evans, a Victoria native, gained dual citizenship through her mother, who was born in Israel.
The family makes regular trips to Israel and Evans calls it a second home. It was on one of those trips that opportunity arose.
“My aunt was like ‘Oh, my son’s playing baseball, let’s go watch him at a game,’” Evans said. “And I ended up meeting the softball coach and it was their very first year of even trying to have a softball team and they were like ‘why don’t you come practice with us?’”
Evans, who plays catcher, was 14 at the time and didn’t hear back initially.
Back at East she made a quick impression on head coach Melissa Buck as a freshman. Then as a junior, she became one of the Lady Titans’ power hitters, hitting .344 with a handful of home runs.
“She physically has became a lot more aggressive, both in the box and behind the plate,” Buck said. “She is not afraid to throw at anybody now, and not that she was afraid as a freshman, she’s just a lot more comfortable and a lot more confident in doing it now. She’s a leader on our team, she’s the voice that everybody hears, she’s what they listen to and she’s a great kid out there.”
Her performance earned Evans a spot on the Israel Blue team at the International Challenge in Colorado, a competition made up of American players representing different nations.
That led to a tryout for the Israel U18 team and a spot on the European Championships roster. While the team did not make it out of the group stage, Evans still described it as a memorable experience.
“Getting to meet all these new people from different countries, hearing all the different languages, but we’re all playing the same sport, we all have that same connection,” Evans said. “It was just absolutely amazing that everybody around the world had that same connection and we could all bond over something.”
Colorado was also the place that Evans caught the eye of the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi coaching staff.
“This summer’s been really big for me,” Evans said. “I was really focused on getting my hitting down and working on my throws as a catcher and that really pushed me over the top and it really got their attention. I was excited cause at Colorado they came to watch me play and Colorado was my best tournament I ever played in so it was just really good timing that they came to watch.”
After three weeks of conversations, Evans announced her verbal commitment to the Islanders, giving her a chance to enjoy her senior year with the Lady Titans.
“I want her to get to have fun,” Buck said. “She doesn’t have the pressure of trying to earn a scholarship. She has no pressure. She just gets to go out there and be a kid and swing the bat and throw the ball around. Just enjoy it for a few months.”
