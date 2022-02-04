Victoria East cross country and track & field coach Jennifer Gantt knew Lucas Falcon was a natural runner when he joined the Titans program.
She just struggled to get him to talk.
But from that freshman year, Falcon ran his way onto East's varsity, pushing his teammates every year to cut their times down with a "contagious" work ethic.
On Friday, Falcon earned the chance to continue his running career, committing to run at Texas Lutheran.
"My friend Bryce Tomasek, he used to run for us, ever since he went to Dallas Baptist University, he inspired me to go to college for running," Falcon said. "I was interested in DBU and TLU, but I felt like TLU wanted me more. The coaches kinda pulled me in."
Falcon worked to drop his times all four years at East and saw his 5K times in cross country drop from the 20 minutes, to a 17:27 PR as a senior.
In track, Falcon set PRs of 4:55 in the one-mile run and 11:04 in the two-mile run.
He's not sure which event he'll run for TLU but wants to try for the 10K.
"I felt like TLU had a better program that I can improve more in," Falcon said. "I just want to get better and hopefully make it to an Olympic level one day."
Gantt descried Falcon as a dependable runner that motivated everyone else on the team.
Everyone at East would put in extra mileage when Falcon put in extra mileage.
"He was a natural runner," Gantt said. "(His freshman year) he was able to stay up with the kids that ran all summer. He did say that was probably one of his hardest races, but he's just very coachable. You ask him to do something, he doesn't question it. He's like, 'Yes, ma'am.' He does it to the best of his ability. He loves to run."
"I was excited for him (at TLU)," Gantt added. "I encouraged him because I know that he's only going to get better, because he's got the mindset for it, and he's got the determination and motivation to get it done."
