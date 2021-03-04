On a humid night in Weslaco, Victoria East kicker and punter Marcus Garza thought his playing career was over.
The Titans had just lost 26-23 to Weslaco East in the Class 5A, bi-district round, and Garza did not have a single college offer to his name.
Yet it was on that very same night that Mary Hardin-Baylor reached out, and Garza made it official this Thursday as he signed his letter of intent to play football for the Crusaders.
"It was crazy because it was my last game of my senior season, and I thought I wasn't going to get anything," Garza said. "My dream was to be a college football player, and it just so happened to be the last game of my season, and they came up to me, and it just went from there. It was crazy."
Garza spent two years on East's varsity roster and also plays forward on the soccer team.
When sports were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Garza took time to improve his kicking at his own home and on the practice field.
As a senior, he helped the football team reach the playoffs for the second time in three years.
"I'm extremely proud of the young man," said East head football coach Roland Gonzalez. "He worked himself into the position that he got himself in. He was always up here working hard, working on his craft, and he made sure that his academics were in order to provide himself an opportunity to continue his career at the next level."
Garza took a visit to Mary Hardin-Baylor in January, and he described it as feeling like he was meant to be there. After a quick discussion with his family, the Crusaders had secured Garza's commitment.
Garza has remained humble about his chance to live out a dream and play college football and says he will miss the teammates he's had playing for East.
"They carried me. They lifted me up when I was down," Garza said. "They always encouraged me to move back farther and kick higher and everything under the sun. They motivated me to get better, and they put me to where I am at today."
Garza plans to study business management and marketing while also fighting to become a starter for the Crusaders.
"Anytime one of our kids can continue their education and get to participate in football, it's a big plus for our program," Gonzalez said. "And it's a great example to the rest of our players."
