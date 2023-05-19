Time was running out for Ja'Carrien Giles.

As the school year was coming to a close, the Victoria East senior had yet to find a place where he could continue his football career on the college level.

That was until the University of Mount Union offered him a spot on the team as a running back.

"Pretty far (out)," Giles said about the timeline of his recruitment to the school. "It was a long shot for me."

"I really thought I wasn't going to be able to do it, but I did it, got it and it feels great," he added.

Giles made the commitment to the Raiders official on Friday in the Victoria East gym.

"Extremely proud of the young man," said former East head coach Roland Gonzalez. "He's very deserving of it, and I'm just happy that he's going to have an opportunity to be able to go and continue on with his career knowing that one in 11 high school kids get the opportunity to get to play college football."

Giles was a two-year varsity starter and in his senior season he rushed for 1,072 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also recorded over 100 rushing yards in seven games to earn all-district honors.

Giles also competed in track and field, advancing all the way to the regional meet this season as a part of the 800-meter relay team. He thinks competing in the sport helped him stay in peak condition for the running back position.

"It helped me improve on my speed," Giles said. "Speed is a really big thing for football, so I really think that it helped me."

Now that Giles has a spot to call home in Alliance, Ohio, he is looking put even more work than he already has.

"I'm looking to work harder than I ever have," he said.